As it responds to the coronavirus crisis, the University of Rhode Island has announced that face-to-face spring semester classes have been suspended that the classes will continue remotely at all campuses. The university said Thursday that all experiential learning students should continue to follow the guidance of their college, supervisor, or employer regarding their internship or clinical work.
Graduate and faculty research should continue as usual both on and off campus while following guidance on social distancing and large gatherings, URI said. The faculty will have the discretion to make decisions on the continuation of graduate research they oversee.
Thesis and dissertation defenses can be done remotely and be limited to the student and committee in attendance, URI said.
The university also said that an update will be announce by noon Friday, March 20, on the "orderly cancellation of housing and dining, a schedule for removing personal items from undergraduate residence halls, and refunds that will be provided." Students have been told not to come to campus to remove personal items until further guidance is available.
For students who need to stay on campus for personal or family reasons, the university’s housing and dining operations will remain operational to meet their needs through the conclusion of the spring semester and as long as the university remains operational. Graduate student housing will continue to operate with similar anticipated limited access to services listed above.
Students who reside in Greek Life houses or in off-campus properties should contact their housing corporations or landlords directly with questions pertaining to leases and refunds, URI said.
A decision regarding the in-person spring 2020 commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 16 and 17 at all university campuses will be made no later than Tuesday, March 24.
An information hotline, 401-874-3082, is staffed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information is also available at web.uri.edu/coronavirus for regular updates and additional resources.
