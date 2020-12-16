KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island’s Engaging Generations Cyber Seniors program will provide smart devices and internet services to older adults in the community, and will work with community and senior centers to increase digital literacy in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, as part of a partnership among the university, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.
The digiAGE initiative aims to connect older adults to digital tools, giving them greater access to information, connecting them to others and contributing to the fight against the pandemic. The program will enhance efforts to equip residents living in areas hard hit by the crisis with smart devices, internet services and related training to help them access online resources, work remotely and virtually communicate with family and friends. URI students and faculty members will provide tech support and training. There is no cost to participants.
Technology is a fundamental aspect of life, yet more than 40% of adults older than 65 lack broadband access, and 25% of older adults are not online at all, according to the Pew Research Center. The numbers are even higher in lower-income areas. That equates to 30,000 older adults in the community who lack access to technology, according to an Office of Health Aging survey, leaving them vulnerable to greater isolation, especially during a pandemic, and a lack of information critical to their health and well-being.
The digiAGE collaborative is comprised of a growing list of industry, government, academic and community partners working together to bridge the digital divide for older adults through coordinated investments in smart devices, internet services, digital literacy training and online content creation. As part of the program, a multilingual toolkit and train-the-trainer curriculum will be developed to promote peer-to-peer learning. Research will also be conducted to evaluate the benefits of the program on participants’ digital literacy and quality of life.
To sign up for the program, or for more information, visit cutt.ly/CyberSeniors.
— Sun staff
