STONINGTON — A proposed ordinance that would revise the slow-no-wake ordinance in Stonington Harbor and establish a zone at Sandy Point, and a measure to allow the town to enter an agreement with Eversource to install energy-efficient lighting in three of the town’s school buildings, will go before voters at town meeting on Saturday.
Stonington officials are moving forward with the special town meeting, which will move to a town vote format with a twist. Rather than hold a traditional in-person meeting or referendum, residents will be invited to participate in the first-ever drive-in voting at Stonington Town Hall.
The special meeting is to handle matters separate from the annual budget. The regular annual meeting will be held on April 19, and wit has not been determined if that meeting will be virtual, in-person or both. The annual budget will go to a referendum to allow voters to go to the polls to vote.
“This is something we’ve chosen to do to make sure residents still have a voice in the process, it’s an important part of our town charter,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. “We are asking that everyone continue to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear a mask.”
The special town meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will focus on the requested public approval of four measures to improve town operations, enhance protections on construction projects, improve safety in active recreational boating zones, and reduce costs and environmental impact in the school buildings.
To comply with COVID-19 recommendations of social distancing and using masks, the town will implement a drive-up voting system that will open immediately following the virtual hearing and residents will be asked to head to Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm. St., to cast their vote.
Voters will need to show proper identification that will be verified by town staff, officials said. Qualified electors and citizens will then receive a paper ballot that will be used to allow them to cast their vote without ever leaving their vehicle. Voters may also walk or bicycle in, but must wear a mask.
Those who want to participate will have until noon to cast their ballots. The special town meeting will then reconvene once all votes have been tallied, and Town Clerk Cynthia Ladwig will announce vote tallies for each of the four items. All ordinances and amendments approved during the special town meeting will become effective 15 days after the changes have been published in the local newspaper.
Chesebrough said Tuesday that the measures are each designed to help improve safety and operations. She said passing each measure will help to improve budgetary processes and cost efficiency in the community.
“We don’t feel like any of these measures will be all that concerning or controversial, but we wanted to hold a vote before the deadline on the school energy-efficiency upgrades of March 19,” Chesebrough said. “That was part of the reason we decided to move forward in the new format."
No wakes, please!
The first measure is a resolution to adopt an Ordinance of the Town of Stonington, Connecticut, revising the Stonington Harbor Management Plan, including revising the Slow-No-Wake Ordinance in Stonington Harbor and establishing a Slow-No-Wake Ordinance at Sandy Point.
Officials said the intent of the resolution is to finalize the management plan revisions, which have been approximately two years in the making. Chesebrough said the measure is designed purely to improve safety and reduce wakes that could impact the shoreline.
“From the Westerly side, there is no sign, and this is an effort to raise awareness and improve boater safety,” she said.
Improving operations
The second resolution would, if approved, allow town staff to revoke prior debt authorizations for closed town construction projects, capital projects and renovation projects. This would allow the town to close projects quicker and take bonding off the books if projects are completed below budget.
It would not authorize additional spending, officials said, but is designed to streamline the process and enhance transparency and budget accuracy.
The third measure voters will be asked to approve would revise and modify the town’s Street Construction Ordinance to establish insurance minimums, require performance bonds, add indemnification language and modify restoration and work standards.
“This adds a layer of protection for the town by requiring more up-to-date insurance policies and protections that assure work will be done correctly,” Chesebrough said.
Energy efficiency
The final resolution seeks to authorize an agreement between the Town of Stonington and Eversource “to effectuate the installation of energy efficient products at the Stonington Schools District Office, Stonington High School, and Stonington-Pawcatuck Middle School.”
The program, which is only available to municipalities every four years, involves the installation of energy-efficient lighting and LED lighting in municipal buildings. The town took advantage of the program four years ago, retrofitting lighting in several town facilities, and will use the current opportunity to address needs at Stonington High, Stonington Middle and the Board of Education offices in Pawcatuck.
The project does require up-front spending, but once complete the renovations will save the town an estimated $12,000 in electric costs every month. Chesebrough said the long-term savings will far outweigh up-front costs.
“This really is a win-win for our community. We have the opportunity to improve our environment and reduce our carbon footprint in a way that will save us money over time,” Chesebrough said.
Copies of all four resolutions and related documents are available to the public through the Stonington website at www.stonington-ct.gov and are on file for scheduled in-person appointments in the Town Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
