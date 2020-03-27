United Way of Rhode Island has created a statewide day of giving called #401Gives. Funds for over 300 non-profits in Rhode Island will be raised when the community needs it most. Donations are given to a non-profit designated by the donor.
The giving will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, and continue through Thursday, April 2, at 5:59 a.m. The first $50,000 raised will be matched by the Rhode Island Foundation.
To donate or for more information, visit 401gives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.