FLE- In this Sept. 18, 2015 file photo, a University of Connecticut student waits for the traffic light to change outside of a dormitory building on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs, Conn. On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 officials at the university said that 57 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation as university officials welcome back its 5,000 residential students. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)