The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has opened some lakes, ponds, rivers and streams that allow people to adhere to social-distancing rules for trout fishing.
An emergency regulation was adopted to open the freshwater fishing season early this year with new measures in order to eliminate the large crowds that often accompany the traditional opening day of trout fishing season in April.
In order to ensure the safety of those fishing the following rules have been implemented:
• Anglers with last names beginning with A through M can only fish on even numbered calendar days, and those with last names beginning with N through Z can only fish on odd numbered calendar days.
• Parking restrictions will be imposed during the first two weekends of the fishing season and port-a-johns have been removed from fishing sites.
• Department of Environmental Management police officers and staff will be present at fishing locations to assist licensed anglers, answer questions, and monitor fishing spots for compliance; the department may adjust the fishing season if necessary.
• Fishing should be done alone or with members of an immediate household and not as a group activity. Anglers must follow social distancing practices and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others and in groupings of no more than five persons.
• If a fishing spot is crowded or a parking lot is full, anglers should leave and choose a different location or return at another time or day. The department will keep updating information to guide people at dem.ri.gov/fishing.
• People should not visit lakes, ponds or other fishing areas if feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of illness.
• Anglers should follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and while fishing, including washing hands, using hand sanitizer, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding surfaces that are touched often.
For an up-to-date list of locations or more information, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife.
In addition the Golden Trout promotion will be extended. Anglers will have until Sept. 1 to send in photos to qualify for a golden trout pin. The list of ponds is posted at fishing locations, dem.ri.gov, and facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM.
