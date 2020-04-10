JOHNSTON — Tri-County Community Action Agency has been awarded a $75,000 COVID-19 Response Fund Grant. The grant funding is the result of a partnership between the Rhode Island Foundation and the United Way of Rhode Island.
Tri-County reports that one hundred percent of the awarded funds will be used to provide direct support to clients served. No funds will be used for operational costs. Direct support includes the purchase of food gift cards and vouchers to local merchants to provide supplemental support to those experiencing food insecurity. Additionally, Tri-County will work with current medical and janitorial suppliers to purchase hard-to-find items, such as toilet paper, hand soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer and antiseptic wipes for distribution to clients, including elderly shut-ins.
Funds will also be used to provide items not covered by traditional federal or state programs, including: small medical expenses, including eye glasses, bandages and over-the-counter medications; personal items such as hygiene/grooming supplies; underwear; socks; shampoo; or incontinence supplies, which are often the first items eliminated from an elderly person’s budget.
Tri-County will begin dispersing items purchased with COVID-19 Fund Grant funding to clients by the end of April. For more information, contact the agency at 401-519-1913.
