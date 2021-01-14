WOOD RIVER JCT. — Officials and residents of Richmond and Hopkinton asked that further cuts be made to the proposed Chariho Budget at Wednesday’s Omnibus meeting.
Required by the Chariho Act, the annual meeting involves the presentation of the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget to town and state officials as well as residents. Representatives from the three Chariho towns were present, as were state legislators Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, (R-Charlestown, Westerly), House Minority Leader Blake Filippi(R-Charlestown, Westerly) and Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Hopkinton, Westerly).
Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard presented an overview of the proposed 2021-22 spending plan, which, with debt service, is $55.4 million, a 3.5% increase over the current budget.
The fund balance, or surplus, is just under $2.9 million, or 2.5%.
Picard described the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the district’s efforts to offset additional pandemic expenses through state grant applications and other fundraising. COVID-related expenses include the purchase of additional cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment and the expansion of the district’s information technology program to accommodate students whose families have opted for distance learning.
Picard said the district had already found about $400,000 in reductions.
“We worked on meeting with every principal and every department head to do an internal review and to ensure that we were being very thoughtful about the needs of our schools in our district,” she said. “We also used from November 13 to December 3 to do a central office review, and that point, I began to make some cuts, so we also included on our website over $400,000 in cuts that would not impact our teaching and learning but would bring us closer to a more fiscally responsible budget.”
All three towns, whose contributions to the budget are determined by their school enrollment figures as of Oct. 1, 2020, would see increases in the shares they pay to the school district, although those figures are expected to change during the budgeting process.
Finance directors from Richmond and Hopkinton asked the School Committee to reduce the budget increase to 2%
“I would like to recommend that some adjustments be made to this budget to try to keep it down to the 2%, which is the customary raising of the operating budget,” Richmond Finance Director Laura Kenyon said. “Honestly, I can give you a few recommendations. You do not have to take these recommendations, but I’m looking for the budget to come down at least $600,000. I’m hoping for a little bit more.”
Kenyon proposed increasing the contribution from the fund balance to the operating budget, reducing it from 2.5% to 2% and saving the three towns about $270,000.
Kenyon also asked the district to reduce the towns’ $217,000 contribution to capital improvements to zero.
“You have between $1.4 and $2 million already reserved for capital projects, and knowing that some of those projects might be postponed or they might go into the newer and fewer [school consolidation project] that we don’t need to put any additional funding into capital projects above the reserve that is already there,” she said.
Hopkinton Finance Director Brian Rosso agreed, pointing out over-budgeting in certain areas.
“When we see these consistent underruns, year in and year out, and the budget continues to climb, that’s usually something that I look for in our municipal budget to start analyzing and see if there’s some room to tighten up that budget …. I agree with Laura. Two percent is palatable for the town. 3.5 percent is just too much for Hopkinton.”
Kennedy gave an overview of recent developments in the House of Representatives, including the departure of Gov. Gina Raimondo, who will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee.
“I don’t anticipate that we’re going to see major changes in the various departments and agencies of state government at this point in time,” Kennedy said. “I think he’s going to probably continue with the department directors and keep the people, for example, over at the Department of Education. So whatever estimates they’re giving to Chariho … I’m going to assume are going to be decent estimates until we can actually get a budget in a clearer format that we can all take a look at and review.”
Algiere warned that the new state budget would be a tough one.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty difficult budget,” he said. “We’re looking at a significant deficit as a result of many things that have happened over the past year, but it’s something we’re going to have to tackle and I will make myself available, as I have in the past, to work with the district and the communities on helping the school department and district getting the funds that are necessary to operate.”
In an effort to make the budgeting process more inclusive, School Committee Chairwoman Linda Lyall and Chariho administrators had already met virtually with officials from Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton to present the proposed budget and elicit feedback.
The School Committee will adopt the budget on Feb. 9 and the public hearing will take place on March 2, the same day as a state referendum. Picard said the district is consulting with legal counsel to determine whether the hearing will need to be rescheduled. The budget referendum is scheduled for April 6.
