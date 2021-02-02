WESTERLY — Town officials are working with medical experts at Westerly Hospital to establish and run, later this month, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 75 and older at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center.
Hospital and town staff discussed the plans Monday during a meeting of the Town Council. The state is expected to allocate 160 vaccine doses to the town per week for four weeks starting Feb. 14. There are about 2,200 Westerly residents who are 75 or older.
"We're hoping as we get through the month of February we'll get more doses," said Karin Da Cruz, Westerly Hospital chief nursing officer.
The hospital, Da Cruz said, will provide staff to administer the vaccines and physician oversight of the clinic. Officials said an ambulance would be stationed at the center, on State Street, in case of allergic reactions to the vaccine.
Officials will release more details about the clinic once a formal plan is devised, Da Cruz said. She is working on the plan with Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey and Amy Grzybowski, the municipal emergency management director.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. stressed the need for the release of information about the plan, saying there had been "widespread criticism" of efforts to register 110 residents last week for vaccines that were to be administered in Wakefield on Sunday and today. Councilor Suzanne Giorno suggested a public relations effort involving local radio and print media especially geared toward informing seniors who are not comfortable using computers on how to register for the vaccines.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said state officials apologized during a meeting Monday with Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, state Department of Health officials, and leaders from the state's cities and towns for the short notice and lack of direction with the small batch of vaccines that was allocated last week.
Town Hall, police, senior center, and Westerly Housing Authority staff called seniors to register them for the initial 110 doses after town officials learned of them on the evening of Jan. 26 and were required to register seniors by Friday. "We tried to be equitable," Rooney said.
Volunteers will be used to call seniors to help them with the registration process for the next round of vaccines, Rooney said. Additionally, Lacey said, seniors and their caregivers are being encouraged to register with the Code Red notification system, which can be accessed here. Some senior citizens do not have computers and some do not have cellphones, Lacey said.
Councilor Brian McCuin suggested notifying seniors of the opportunity to register, once it becomes available, through the mail.
Rooney assured the council that more information would be forthcoming.
"It's a very fluid situation. We are giving you the information we have now at this moment," Rooney said.
Dr. Oliver Mayorga, Westerly Hospital's chief medical officer, said the hospital experienced an increase in COVID-19 patients that appeared to be tied to the holiday season. "I think right now we are on the down slope of that," Mayorga said.
The hospital had an average of about 19 COVID-19 patients in November and December, said Patrick Green, Westerly Hospital president and CEO. Mayorga reported a high of 22 COVID-19 patients. There were 13 COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
