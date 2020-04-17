WESTERLY — With the state's projected COVID-19 surge another 10 to 18 days away, town officials pleaded with residents Friday to follow social-distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
"Keep in mind, the message from the governor is to stay home. They want you to stay home. We can't emphasize that enough," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said during a news conference at Town Hall.
Lacey and other town officials reviewed Gov. Gina Raimondo's orders during the conference, the sixth one conducted at Town Hall since the governor declared a state of emergency on March 8.
One of the latest measures — a requirement that all employees of public-facing, office-based, and manufacturing businesses wear fabric masks — goes into effect today. While not mandated, all other residents of the state are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public, Lacey said.
Masks have been distributed to all town employees and police officers, officials said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he was not likely to issue an executive order to mandate the use of masks by residents "unless there is blatant disregard" for the recommendation that masks be worn.
Lacey also reviewed quarantining policies, and said "we've had some struggles with adherence." Any person traveling to a residence in Rhode Island from out of state is required to quarantine each time they enter Rhode Island, Lacey said. For instance, if a New York resident comes to Westerly to stay at a summer home for the weekend, they must quarantine while in Westerly. The department has received several calls from residents reporting violations of the quarantine policy.
"We ask for cooperation. We don't want to get to a point where we have to fine someone," Lacey said.
On a similar point, Lacey said, people are not allowed to drive to Westerly from out of state to walk on the beach or to play golf. The police department, Lacey said, will monitor golf courses for compliance.
Lacey and Rooney also announced that the owners of recreational vehicles who spend the summer at one of four parks in the town are allowed to stay in their vehicles at the parks, but nearby amenities such as stores, swimming pools and laundry facilities cannot open. The out-of-state quarantine requirement applies to recreational vehicle owners, officials said.
Rooney asked residents to follow social-distancing recommendations when walking on the town beaches and at other outdoor facilities.
About 400 pre-packaged meals provided by the state Office of Healthy Aging were distributed Friday to residents who cannot leave their homes, social service agencies, and neighboring towns, said Amy Grzybowski, the town's emergency management director. The meals will be distributed every Friday for the coming weeks. Grzybowski encouraged those who need a meal to visit www.westerlyri.gov/meal to sign up or to call 401-596-2404.
Grzybowski also encouraged senior citizens who are feeling lonely and isolated to call 401-462-4444 to register for Project HELLO, a volunteer-based effort coordinated by the Office of Healthy Aging that connects older adults who are in need of socialization to friendly volunteers via telephone.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, encouraged small business owners to apply for $5,000 grants available from the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Save Small Business Fund. Grant applications will be accepted starting at 3 p.m. Monday, she said. Additional information is available here.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce also will coordinate a 12-hour local business showcase today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Broadcast live on the chamber's Facebook page, the event will give businesses an opportunity to increase sales at a time when they have been forced to close because of the coronavirus. A slate of 16 different businesses is on board for a repeat of the event on April 25, Konicki said.
"Please work with us to keep commerce moving in this community," Konicki said.
The town's planning and zoning boards are expected to soon begin meeting via computer meeting platforms now that Raimondo has eased an earlier policy that prohibited public meetings except for those dealing with "essential business."
Town Council President Christopher Duhamel said conformance with social-distancing requirements and recommendations will be critical for the town and the state during the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.