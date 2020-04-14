WESTERLY — Free meals will be delivered Friday and once a week going forward to individuals that are quarantined or immunocompromised, older adults, or the otherwise home-bound.
The Town of Westerly is receiving 300 pre-packaged meals on Friday from the state Office of Healthy Aging and the University of Rhode Island for the region, including Westerly, Richmond, Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Exeter. The meals will be distributed from the Westerly Senior Center Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available for at least the next several Fridays.
Volunteers from the Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association will assist with delivering the meals, which will be pre-packaged with instructions on how to re-heat in a microwave or oven.
Some of the meals will be going to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, the WARM Center, and Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Charlestown for distribution and pick-up.
Those interested in picking up a meal at the Westerly Senior Center or having one delivered should visit www.westerlyri.gov/meal to sign up for a meal. Those who cannot access a computer to sign up are asked to call the Westerly Senior Center at 401-596-2404. If you need to leave a message please provide your name, address, and return telephone number. Sign-ups are requested by noon on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.