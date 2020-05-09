WESTERLY —The municipal Department of Development Services is assisting small businesses effected by the COVID-19 pandemic apply for Microenterprise Stabilization Grants of up to $5,000.
The grant program is made possible through funding provided by the state Office of Housing and Community Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Administration will be conducted in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
The grants are available to qualifying microenterprises throughout Westerly to cover capital expenses such as rent, staffing and utilities.
The requirements for eligibility include, but are not limited to:
- The business must have had between two and five employees (including owner[s]) prior to the state of emergency declared on March 9;
- Owner[s] of the business must be a resident of Rhode Island, Connecticut, or Massachusetts whose total household income does not exceed 80% of area median income limits;
- Businesses must be able to document an adverse financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; and
- Businesses must not have received approvals for funds from the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans at the time of applying.
A full list of requirements, along with more information, including program contacts and a step-by-step overview of the application process, can be found at westerlyri.gov/MicroE.
As of Wednesday, $50,000 had been set-aside by the state of Rhode Island to award to qualifying microenterprises in Westerly on a first-come, first-serve basis. Absent additional federal allocations in the future, the town will be able to provide direct financial relief to at least 10 local businesses.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.