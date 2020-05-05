WESTERLY — Town officials are in close communication with their state counterparts discussing COVID-19 restrictions and their effect on coastal parts of the town.
State beaches, including Misquamicut State Beach, are closed under restrictions ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo. A plan to slowly lift some of the restrictions starting Saturday would open state parks but not beaches. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said the town has asked the governor to reconsider and allow the parking lot at the state beach, which can accommodate about 3,800 vehicles, to open.
"The longer they stay unavailable and as the weather warms it's going to present a bigger problem for people coming to the beach," Rooney told the Town Council. His comments came during an impromptu discussion that was not on the council's meeting agenda.
Town Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked whether the council was going to discuss the beach, saying she had been "flooded" with phone calls from residents about Sunday, a particularly warm day that drew crowds to the beaches. Giorno said the callers were also seeking clarity on rules for athletic fields in the town. The callers asked "how we are going to approach this and what's going on, and I guess there were a lot of complaints about yesterday," Giorno said.
The callers, Giorno said, also complained that a large number of vehicles with out-of-state license plates were observed in the town beach parking lots on Sunday. The town beach parking lots have remained open during the COVID-19 crisis. Town officials have said residents can walk on the beach but should follow social-distancing guidelines.
"These people want strict ... they're not saying lift all the rules ... they're saying let's enforce and make sure that there are not huge gatherings and make sure people are being safe and distancing themselves so we can get over this as soon as possible," Giorno said.
Town officials, in recent weeks, have interpreted one of Raimondo's executive orders to mean that out-of-state residents are not allowed to walk on beaches in the town. On Monday Rooney acknowledged that a large number of out-of-state license plates were observed in the parking lots, but he said enforcing the governor's order is difficult in Westerly because of the large number of homes that are owned by people who also own homes in other states.
"We do see and are aware that every fourth car, sometimes every third car, is an out-of-state plate, but with the way the community is situated with seasonal homes it's very difficult," Rooney said.
Rooney said he has discussed the beach situation with the town's state legislative delegation. He was also scheduled to discuss Misquamicut State beach and the governor's restrictions with Janet Coit, director of the state Department of Environmental Management, this morning.
Rooney also reported that he had asked Watch Hill Fire District officials to open the public bathrooms adjacent to the carousel because of growing crowds of people and the opening of St. Clair Annex, a popular destination for ice cream. The fire district officials agreed to intensify cleaning efforts of the bathrooms in light of the virus, Rooney said.
"Because we want to make sure the public is safe and [sanitary conditions] is one of the concerns the governor has had about opening, especially the beaches," Rooney said
Councilor Sharon Ahern said she had several concerns related to the COVID-19 restrictions and supported the Misquamicut businesses that recently submitted a list of concerns to the governor. Ahern said it may be time for the town to take a stand on the restrictions and to do so joining with other coastal communities in the state. Ahern asked that COVID-19 be put on the agenda for the council's next meeting "and that it will be advertised broadly enough so that we can have a full-fledged discussion."
Council President Christopher Duhamel said COVID-19 would be on the agenda, but he also asked Ahern to submit her concerns to Rooney in writing. Duhamel also noted that the town has conducted a weekly news conference on the virus since a state of emergency was enacted in March. He said officials can convey concerns to the state but that Raimondo's orders should be followed.
