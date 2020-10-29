STONINGTON — Three members of the Stonington Middle School community have tested positive for COVID-19, but officials said the cases appear to be isolated and will not impact in-person learning.
In two separate letters sent to parents and faculty on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said the district was notified by the Ledge Light Health District on Wednesday morning that two members of the school community had tested positive after close contact with an infected individual outside the district and later was notified in the afternoon of a separate, unrelated case.
The district did not reveal if those impacted were students or faculty.
“At this point we are confident that this case is not related to the earlier reported cases, and that the school is not the source of the transmission,” Riley said in the second letter. “The last day this person was in Stonington Middle School was on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.”
Riley said following notification of the third case, the health district immediately began working with school officials to conduct proper contact tracing. Anyone who is considered “a close contact” in that case has been or will be notified by the health district.
Officials said that in all three of the cases, the individuals were already in quarantine following potential exposure. Riley said in his letter to parents that there is no reason for the district to be concerned about an outbreak and schools would continue to operate under current protocols and schedules.
He said the district would continue to provide updates if additional cases are identified.
“These cases are a testament to the importance of our quarantining protocols and the reasons they are in place,” Riley said. “We continue to ask for your cooperation in adhering to these protocols as directed by our school nurses. Working collaboratively is the best way to ensure a safe school environment and uninterrupted in-person instruction.”
The cases come approximately one week after the district reported a separate case in the Stonington Middle School community. On Oct. 19, Riley sent a letter to parents indicating that a member of the community tested positive that day, but the individual had not been to school for several days as a result of the weekend and there was no concern of exposure to others in the school.
Players on the Stonington High School junior varsity football team were also told by administrators to quarantine earlier this month after a member of an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine, which involved the students staying engaged through distance learning, was taken as a precaution to prevent potential spread of the virus.
Across Stonington, there have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since the health district began tracking data in March. Stonington has seen nine new cases reported within the past week, according to the latest data.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Ledge Light Health District website at https://llhd.org/coronavirus-covid-19-situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.