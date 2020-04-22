WESTERLY — What began as a 20th anniversary party for the Misquamicut Business Association has morphed into a virtual, Lollapalooza-like, three-hour online concert with four hosts and more than a dozen performers that will be shared on multiple platforms and benefit the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s One Fund.
The Misquamicut Beach Online Music Festival — featuring music legends Al Copley, John Batdorf and John Ford Coley, among others — will take place Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., and will be hosted by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, Meaghan Mooney from NBC 10 News, Pat Cole and Caswell Cooke Jr., executive director of the business association.
The festival is being billed as “three hours of surf, sun and sand.” The One Fund is a non-profit initiative focused on responding to the COVID-19 crisis that raises fund from donations and the sale of chamber gift certificates.
Cooke, also one of the organizers of the show, said he was inspired by “all these musicians going live like Neil Diamond” — who, a few weeks ago shared an updated version of his hit “Sweet Caroline” changing the lyrics to “hands, washing hands,” to encourage hand-washing and social distancing — “and the Kenny Rogers tribute.”
“We thought we should try something too,” he added. “Misquamicut is known for its music, so we thought, why not bring a little music to people’s lives, Misquamicut-style.”
With support from the association’s board of directors, Cooke contacted Ben Barber, from Barber & DeAngelis Media, to see about the possibility of creating a live show featuring a number of performers and hosts simultaneously.
Barber produces a number of local video shows, including several for Christ Church and Westerly Life, one for the lieutenant governor, another for Perks & Corks, Cooke’s weekly, “Ask Caswell” show, and his own show called, “Social Distancing. He also taught entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk’s producers how to livestream “tea with GaryVee” to an audience of more than half a million people. In other words, he knows what he’s doing.
Barber uses something called Streamyard, which allows him to create a “more polished” program akin to the one 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O’Donell conceived recently as a live streaming fundraiser for the Actors Fund, to help actors in need in the time of the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s like Zoom but better,” said Barber. “And what’s really cool is that I can stream five different locations over different platforms like YouTube and Facebook and LinkedIn, and I’m able to use graphics and kickers ... it’s a lot more high-tech.”
“I can run it essentially like a network TV show,” he said. “But there are a lot of moving parts.”
Barber, who said his business has been booming during an era when virtual reality is a burgeoning business, said as busy as they are, he and DeAngelis still have “room for growth.”
Photographer Allie Woodward, the social media manager for Sandy’s Fine Foods, also lends her expertise to the company, he said.
Barber said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s show and to working virtually with so many different musicians and hosts.
“It’s a great mix,” he said. “Al Copley is a laugh riot and Batdorf has a song he’s written especially about Misquamicut. It’s going to be awesome.”
As soon as Barber told Cooke he could produce the show, Cooke contacted Copley, Coley and Batdorf, who all signed on, along with a number of local performers, including Nina J, Jediah, Jeff Ross, Morgan Bettencourt, Dean Petrella, Bethany Lynn, Bekka Dowland and Bill Ludwig.
Copley, a founding member of Westerly’s iconic Roomful of Blues who plays piano regularly at Ocean House, said while “there’s no gig like a live gig,” he’s looking forward to the challenge of being live at a distance.
“I’d like to be back on the bench at Ocean House,” he said, “but I’ll be live from my living room instead.”
While everyone is aching to get back to the beach, Copley added, and aching to hear some “blues on the beach and tunes in the dunes,” the concert can help until the beaches open again.
Although the blues and jazz great said he’ll be unable to jump into the ocean after his performance — as he so often does following a beach gig — he does plan to play about 10 or so minutes.
“We are really excited to host this online concert in support of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s One Fund with such talented, local artists,” said Rachel Doyle, the business manager at the Westerly Education Center who also serves on the association’s board. “It is such a difficult time for so many families and businesses and we hope that everyone can enjoy a couple of hours of great music and good cheer.”
Lt. Gov. Dan McKee said he was “incredibly encouraged by the way Rhode Islanders have found innovative ways to stay connected, stay supportive and stay positive during these difficult times.”
“The Misquamicut Beach Online Music Festival is a perfect example,” McKee said. “As chair of Rhode Island’s Small Business Advocacy Council, I invite all Rhode Islanders to tune in with me on Saturday for some good music and goodwill for our small business community.”
Lisa Konicki, the president of the Ocean Community chamber of Commerce, called the timing of the concert perfect, as people are “really missing local live entertainment.”
“We are deeply appreciative of the partnership with the Misquamicut Business Association, which has generously volunteered to share profits to help support the Ocean Community One Fund and its small business recovery efforts,” she added. “Misquamicut businesses know what it is like to recover from a crisis situation, having come back from Superstorm Sandy.
Misquamicut business owners are “clearly demonstrating their compassion,” she said, by using the anniversary event to help make a positive difference for the community.
“It’s just wonderful to see everyone working together,” Konicki added. “It’s the Westerly way.”
