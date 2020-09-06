FILE - In this May 20, 2020 file photo, patrons enjoy lunch on the patio of a restaurant, in Stamford, Conn. When a large swath of Connecticut was forced to shut down during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, state officials created an emergency loan program from scratch, hoping to help small businesses weather the economic crisis. Months later, records obtained by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request show the fledgling Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program ultimately funded 2,123 one-year, no-interest loans, averaging $19,705 a piece. Because of the massive flood of applications, officials decided to cap loan amounts at $37,500 — half of the $75,000 originally promised when the program was launched in March — to help twice the number of businesses. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)