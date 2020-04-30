WESTERLY — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's third Shop Local Live event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Broadcast live on the chamber's Facebook page the event highlights local businesses and is geared toward generating sales as local merchants struggle due to COVID-19 shutdown orders. Chamber staff visit individual stores and service providers and the owners discuss and promote their businesses in 45-minute long segments sometimes offering specials for telephone purchases.
The following businesses are on the roster for Saturday: Indigo Bleu (10-10:45 a.m.); La Maison Bleu (10:45-11:30 a.m.); Again and Again Consignment (11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.); Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center (12:15-1 p.m.); Hungry Pallette (1-1:45 p.m.); MINE in Mystic (1:45-2:30 p.m.); Grand & Water Antiques (2:30-3:15 p.m.); Alfie's Surf Shop (3:15-4 p.m.); Seaside Pharmacy and Gifts (4-4:45 p.m.); Anne Wildey Studio Oils & Prints (4:45 - 5:30 p.m.); Zoe & Co.. (5:30 - 6:15 p.m.); Grey Sail Brewing Co. of Rhode Island (6:15-7 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.