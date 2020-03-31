WESTERLY — Maureen N. Fitzgerald, the president and CEO of the Ocean Community YMCA, said now more than ever, during the COVID-29 pandemic, the Y is living up to its mission of promoting good health and keeping community connections strong.
Although the three facilities — the Westerly-Pawcatuck branch in Westerly, the Naik Family branch in Mystic and the Acadia Y in Richmond — may be closed, she said, the Y is as lively and as involved as ever.
"We're becoming a virtual Y," said Maureen N. Fitzgerald, president and CEO of the Ocean Community YMCA. "Our doors may be closed, but we are still here for our community."
Members and non-members alike are encouraged to log on to YMCA 360 and enroll in one of the many free virtual classes currently being offered, she said. There are yoga classes, barre classes and lessons in tai chi, weight lifting, youth soccer, and Y boxing, to choose from, she said.
"We want people to know we are here," stressed Fitzgerald in an interview Thursday morning. "We want them to know we are here now and we'll be there when we reopen ... whenever our governors say it's okay to re-open."
"We may be operating differently but we are still connecting," Fitzgerald said. "And we want everyone to know that ... to know that we are still a community."
Fitzgerald said in addition to the free online classes, which are open to all community members, staff members have been making phone calls to members of the Y who may not have computer access, just to check in and touch base.
Other staff members have been putting together ideas for children's activities and will be sending them out to members, Fitzgerald said, and teachers in the Silver Sneakers programs — classes for members aged 50 and over — are also calling their students to check in.
YMCA 360, an on-demand video platform from the national YMCA, features group exercise classes, youth sports classes, well-being classes and more.
It's another way to still engage with the YMCA while practicing social distancing, Fitzgerald said, noting that the Y plans to roll out more online fitness classes in the weeks ahead.
"We are also offering assistance to other area nonprofits," Fitzgerald said. "We can offer help with cash flow templates and HR issues during the crisis."
"We have those resources and we are happy to provide them to others, to share them," she said. "We are happy to make them available to smaller nonprofits with no finance department or HR department."
Fitzgerald said she is also encouraging members to "stick with us if you can" by continuing to pay their membership fees and, for the more philanthropically-minded, consider donating their monthly membership fee to the Y. People who have already paid for classes, she suggested, might consider rolling the payment into a donation or using it as a credit toward future programming.
Fitzgerald said she had to lay off the Y's part-time workers, who are "a huge part of our Y community."
"We want them back," she said, pointing out that financial support now will "ensure that the Y will be here after this situation has subsided."
Charitable donation letters are available on the Y's website, she added.
Fitzgerald said the Y has also taken advantage of the shutdown by giving all the facilities a rigorous cleaning.
"We drained the pools and we're doing a lot of cleaning," she said, "We had professional cleaners come in for a deep clean and we're following all the [appropriate] safety precautions."
Maintaining and cleaning the facilities now, she said, will avoid future closings when the buildings reopen.
Fitzgerald said members of nonprofits in need of guidance, or people interested in making charitable donations, can reach her at mfitzgerald@oceancommunityymca.org.
One of the core beliefs of the YMCA is that "social change happens when people come together and invest in our children, health and neighbors."
"Our community is strong," said Fitzgerald, "we will remain strong and together, we will get through this."
For more information about the virtual classes, visit YMCA360.org. For information about the YMCA, visit oceancommunityymca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.