WESTERLY — Faced with the economic tumult already wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town Council is wrestling with how to develop a budget for municipal services and education that taxpayers can support.
On Monday, during its first look at the 2020-21 budget proposed by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, the council took the unusual step of asking Rooney to present three new budget options with 1%, 1.5%, and 1.75% tax-levy increases. The council usually asks for options toward the end of its annual budget deliberations after making its own reductions and deciding on a maximum tax increase.
Council President Christopher Duhamel, Rooney, and other staff were in the Council Chambers at Town Hall for the meeting. The other councilors attended remotely through electronic meeting platforms that allowed the councilors and viewers to see each councilor. The system also allowed for public participation during the citizens comments segment of the meeting.
"When this budget was drafted by the manager we were in a booming economy. We had a great outlook for the next fiscal year and thereafter. The whole world has changed in the last month," said Council President Christopher Duhamel.
Now, Duhamel said, the effects of COVID-19 are projected to drastically reduce the town's share of the state hotel and meals tax, and investment returns will likely shrink. Accordingly, Duhamel said, proposed new positions will likely have to be eliminated from the budget request, vehicle replacements put off, and the education budget level funded.
"We have to be much more conservative than originally anticipated," Duhamel said.
The Board of Finance voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a $95,170,690 proposed municipal and schools budget, which would require a 3.75% increase to the tax levy, for 2020-21. Rooney had sought a $96.19 million spending package, but acknowledged his request would likely be reduced since it would have required exceeding the 4% state cap on annual tax-levy increases.
The budget recommended by the finance board would allocate $49.55 million of local tax dollars to the schools, up from the current $48.45 million allocation. The overall finance board-approved 2020-21 schools budget is $57.85 million, a figure that includes anticipated state and federal funds. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and the School Committee requested a $50.12 million allocation of local tax dollars for 2020-21.
Town Councilor Brian McCuin, who also served on the council during the Great Recession, said there was no point in having Rooney present a budget that would require more than a 1% tax levy increase.
Taxpayers "don't have jobs or they don't know if they have a job now. How are they going to live? How are they going to pay this and pay that? Never mind us, taxes are going to be at the bottom of the list ... I think we ought to get in survival mode," McCuin said.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said the council can help quell some of the anxiety residents are experiencing by ensuring a potential "tax increase will be as little as possible."
A few members of the council advised continued funding for social service agencies that receive funds from the town each year. "During this time it's something we really need to think about because the Jonnycake Center and places like that, they really step up during our time of need," said Councilor Suzanne Giorno.
Councilor William Aiello said he agreed, generally, with the other councilors and would look to keep "the tax levy as low as possible. Certainly under a 2% increase."
Aiello repeated his request for the council to consider recalculating the annual allocation of local tax funds to the School Department based on an analysis of student enrollment. State law prohibits municipalities from decreasing annual allocations to school districts unless a reduced allocation is warranted by a smaller student body.
The council will continue its work on the proposed budget tonight during a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. To watch the meeting go to https://westerlyri.gov/live. For information on how to watch through the ZOOM platform go to https://westerlyri.gov/zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.