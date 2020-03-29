As the United States faces its worst public health crisis in a century, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you.
We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — the volunteers sewing masks for health care workers, the city workers keeping essential services rolling, the nonprofit workers attending to the homeless and less fortunate, the volunteers bringing food to elderly people who can’t leave their homes, the doctors and nurses and first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick and keeping the public safe.
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it. Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever.
Together, for 126-plus years, our newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events including natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division. This challenge is greater than any of those, but rest assured, we’ll be here for you as a source of reliable information and determined reassurance.
In southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, we are resilient. We come together and do what it takes to build and rebuild. Witness the recovery after Superstorm Sandy as Exhibit A. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.
