Organizers Martha Crum, left, Sara Kelly on Zoom, Jaye Lyon and Pastor Adam Thomas met via Zoom videoconference on Sept. 2 to discuss the formulation of the Mystic Conversations on Race (MyCOR), a book club started by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s Anti-Racism Team (StART). With in-person gatherings canceled or greatly curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 became the “Year of Performing Online” for many arts and entertainment groups, from bands to playhouses to libraries and beyond.