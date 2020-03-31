PROVIDENCE — The COVID-19 crisis is presenting serious challenges for everyone, but for people with emotional and behavioral health issues, anxiety and social isolation can exacerbate mental illnesses and addiction.
Kathryn Power, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, was appointed by Gov. Gina Raimondo only two months ago. Power also served as department director from 1993 to 2003.
As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, Power said her days begin with an early morning meeting with the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency to discuss the previous 24 hours and new issues that might arise. Power’s department, the second-largest in state government after the Department of Corrections, serves about 50,000 Rhode Islanders.
“We’re dealing, literally on a day-to-day basis, with individual crises, with clients and consumers and family members, provider agencies that are feeling somewhat threatened in terms of their viability and their sustainability, and also dealing, frankly, with the health threats to our own state staff and the health threats to the provider community staff, who are all worried about being able to deliver care to the individuals with substance abuse disorders, addictions, mental illnesses, intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she said. “So it’s a day-to-day, hour-by-hour, in some cases, minute-by-minute evolution in terms of trying to balance the crisis.”
As the numbers of Rhode Islanders testing positive for the virus increases each day, Power said more people will be isolated, including the most vulnerable.
“My guess is, we’re going to have more cases tomorrow, and that means we’re going to have more people isolated, we’re going to have more people quarantined, we’re going to have providers starting to lay off people because they will be worried about making payroll because service dollars are not flowing,” she said.
Parsing the emotions
As anxiety continues to grow throughout Rhode Island, the Department of Health has divided the population into three segments, each with a specific set of needs: the general population, elderly Rhode Islanders and people with behavioral health conditions.
“What we’re trying to do with the Department of Health is put out regular messages for all of those populations, taking a look at their mental, emotional and behavioral health,” Power said. “I’m using those terms very specifically. I want people to kind of parse out for themselves what is their mental health status, what is their emotional status.
"Can you name your emotions? Once you can name your emotions, you can do something with them. What are the behaviors that you’re exhibiting and how are you exhibiting those behaviors? There really has to be an understanding, and frankly, it’s not something we were taught in school growing up.”
The key to controlling anxiety and fear, Power said, is to talk about those emotions.
“The fear, the stress and the worry begins to act on our behavior and the changes that begin to show themselves in behaviors are the changes in sleep patterns, changes in our eating patterns, difficulty in concentrating on things,” she said. “People may have periods of anger or sadness that they really don’t understand. They may exhibit an increase in the use of alcohol or drugs.
"This sense of irritability and isolation can really create more concern about withdrawal. People are now having to isolate themselves, so that limits social interaction. All those things have an influence on our mental status, our emotional status and our behavioral status.”
Stay connected
Power, who has worked through the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and several natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, said the difference with COVID-19 is that it is an invisible threat with no clear end point.
“When you have a hurricane like Katrina, Rita and Wilma, it’s a defined event and then you deal with the consequences of that defined event and in many ways, 9-11 was the same thing,” she said. “This is not a defined event. This is a war with a microbe and a war with a microbe is a very different kind of unseen enemy, as it were, and that unseen enemy, when you can’t feel it (or) see it to touch it, it becomes much more difficult to visualize how you’re going to counteract it.”
During the current crisis, Power urged people to stay socially connected by whatever means possible.
“The isolation will wear on you, and I think as long as you’re doing a self-scrutiny and a self-understanding, you’re allowing yourself to engage in pleasant activities, outdoors, taking a walk, listening to music, watching movies, you’re engaging in social connectivity, all of those things are going to help people get through this, and at the end of this I’m sure that one of the things we’ll hear is that people said ‘I never thought I could get through it and I did.’”
For people who need immediate mental health assistance, the BH Link Rhode Island Behavioral Health Triage Center is available 24 hours a day. Launched in November 2018, the center, located at 975 Waterman Ave. in Providence, can also be reached by phone at 401-414-LINK (5465) or online at www.BHLink.org.
