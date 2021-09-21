STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Finance have tentatively approved a spending plan for $5.23 million in federal funding awarded to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Board of Selectmen will now turn it over to residents to decide at a town meeting in mid-October.
The proposed plan includes a significant hold on specific spending, $1 million in all, to serve as a contingency for the approved capital improvement projects, officials said. The purpose of the contingency fund, which was proposed by finance member David Motherway Jr., is to avoid unexpected costs or costs to the taxpayers as a result of project issues, should they arise.
The plan also includes $2.24 million beyond the contingency for facilities maintenance and upgrades related to replacement of a salt dome at the town garage and installation of HVAC systems at Stonington Town Hall and Human Services as well as at Stonington Middle School; $1.23 million for drainage and paving projects; $203,618 for various services; 181,309 for ambulance service and cyber security; and $140,000 for area chambers of commerce.
A town meeting, which will include an in-person vote on the matter, will be held in mid-October. Members of the Board of Selectmen were expected to set an official time at their meeting this week.
“It was not necessary to send it to town meeting, but the other members of the Board of Selectmen and myself were all in agreement that in the interest of transparency, it was best to treat the process similar to our regular budget process to give voters a say,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said.
The proposed spending plan was approved last week during a lengthy hearing and special meeting held by the Board of Finance. One of the biggest changes made was the reallocation of $1 million to the contingency fund.
In presenting the concept to fellow board members and the public, Motherway noted that the money would provide a valuable buffer with complicated HVAC projects that could run considerably above, or in a best-case scenario below, previous estimates provided for budget purposes. Officials noted that the projects had not yet gone out to bid, which were drafted for the spring budget process and could have changed with fluctuation in pricing over the past several months as well.
If still unused once the approved capital improvement projects are completed, Chesebrough said the money could then be reallocated to help meet additional needs.
The spending plan also includes money for the development and initial operation of the Stonington Housing Fund, a special loan program that aims to provide property maintenance relief for homeowners. The funding, $150,000, will serve as an affordable housing assistance fund and would allow for loans to be issued to qualified homeowners for house repairs.
The program is part of an ongoing effort by the town to better address housing needs in Stonington, Mystic and Pawcatuck, and would be designed to incentivize property maintenance while simultaneously allowing the town a chance to add real, usable affordable housing in town. It is based on a 15-year program used by other municipalities across the U.S.
During the public hearing, several residents spoke in favor of the program. The program also received vocal support from Director of Human Services Leanne Theodore, who touted the program’s ability to be self-sustaining without annual contributions. The program is not a welfare benefit but a full loan assistance fund that would require that borrowers both show an ability to pay in advance and repay the loan in full.
She said a program like this would impact some of those hit hardest by the pandemic such as seniors, widowers, single parents and “those who fall in the gap between what is considered poverty and what is considered middle class.”
“This is a program that will make it so families no longer decide between fixing leaky roofs or replacing a boiler, the type of maintenance needed to stay in their home, and feeding their family,” she said. “It may also have a ripple effect for future taxpayers, lowering long-term costs.”
Theodore said the program would both increase local property values and decrease poverty associated with costly home repairs. The result is less need for other social services and building inspection or maintenance in the future, which lessens long-term costs to taxpayers.
"This is an exciting opportunity to help those who need it most, those who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic but have been lost in the mix,” Chesebrough said.
