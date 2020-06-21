WESTERLY — The use of telehealth technology has increased substantially at Westerly Hospital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the recent wave of the virus, the hospital deployed 33 telehealth carts and engaged in 774 telehealth sessions with patients in the hospital. For outpatient services, health professionals connected with more than 1,200 patients for close to 1,980 patient encounters. In addition, the hospital distributed 20 iPads for inpatients to visit with families.
Dr. Kevin Torres, the hospital's interim administrator, said telehealth carts, which employ audio and video technology, help to protect patients and medical staff from potentially contracting or spreading the virus.
"By putting a cart into a patient's room it allows providers to be outside the room while communicating with the patient," Torres said.
Use of telemedicine also helped the hospital conserve personal protective equipment such as respirator masks, Torres said.
All Yale New Haven Health, which owns Westerly Hospital, patients have access to use a secure MyChart app to connect with their providers. The app provides a secure connection that protects patient privacy and their medical records.
In some ways, Torres said, the use of telemedicine equipment allows for more intense monitoring of patients. In the case of intensive care patients, the equipment can be turned on at any time and accessed remotely by specialists at other hospitals in the Yale New Haven network.
"It gives us increased visibility and allows us to be connected to patients very easily," Torres said.
The technology is particularly useful for doctors who are treating patients with wounds that require frequent monitoring and would "likely end up in the emergency department" without the ability for doctors to see healing over a period of time.
Behavioral health providers have also made use of the technology to conduct counseling sessions with patients, Torres said
Distribution of iPads to patients "made a huge difference" while visits to the hospital were prohibited due to the virus, Torres said.
"Families were able to make a connection," Torres said.
"It's really made a huge difference and I don't think it's going anywhere. I think we will continue to use this as an adjunct," Torres said.
