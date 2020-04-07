WESTERLY — Due to the business restrictions that are being enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19, Kevin Adams was forced to make the difficult decision to lay off workers for the first time since he opened J. Mack Studios over 18 years ago.
Rather than simply close entirely, however, Adams retained the services of graphic artist Ken Lowell and launched a fundraiser designed to keep the shop running, recognize health care workers serving on the front line of virus response and raise money to help combat the pandemic.
"It was a way to remain active and support those who are at the front line in this fight," said Adams. "It certainly isn't going to make up for the lost business, but it's a way for us to get a little work and simultaneously help people through the Westerly Hospital Foundation's COVID-19 Fund."
J. Mack Studios, which is named after the members of Adams' family (Jack, Mary, Annette, Clare, Kevin), is producing t-shirts with a message of thanks for those in the health care field. As of Monday, he said his business had already received more than 80 orders. The company normally specializes in commercial orders rather than retail, but has made a shift in these uncertain times, Adams said.
They bear the Superman emblem with the "S" replaced by red cross. T-shirts are $25 each and $5 of every purchase is donated to the Westerly Hospital Foundation COVID-19 fund. There is also a $35 option for those who would prefer a sweatshirt.
The concept was one that Adams developed last week, working Thursday and Friday with Lowell to build the design before launching a website for those interested in purchasing a shirt. After coming up with an idea, he was put in touch with Nicholas Stahl, executive director of the Westerly Hospital Foundation, and a partnership was built.
Stahl said the effort is a crucial show of support for hospital workers, some who have been working virtually non-stop since the novel coronavirus disease was declared a national health emergency on March 13. He said if not for the support of businesses like J. Mack Studios — he said Monday the foundation has received donations almost daily — the hospital would be unable to provide the services it currently does.
"For those in the health care field, these funds are so important," said Stahl. "They have been working around the clock, and they've done a great job providing care under these strange and unusual circumstances we currently face."
Funds raised provide a number of support services for workers, Stahl explained. Child care, for example, was restricted several weeks ago and the money helps provide alternative options for staff that allow for care that respects the intent of social distancing. Furthermore, he said the money will be used for things like food for those working extended shifts, or could be used to address as-yet-unforeseen needs.
Over the weekend, the effort also expanded to include a free handmade face mask with every purchase. The masks are produced by seamstress Kaela Hurd, a Westerly resident and owner of Kaela's Sewing on Railroad Avenue, and are designed to help protect those in the community who may be struggling to find masks.
"When (Kevin) explained what he was doing, it was such a great idea that I felt like I had to do something to contribute," said Hurd, who also shuttered her business as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. "I am the only employee and my business is in an odd place where it's not clear if I should be closed or not, so I chose to shift gears and began producing the face masks with materials that I already had in my inventory. I've been working nearly non-stop since."
The use of only previously-owned materials has helped prevent Hurd from needing to shop and serves to prevent spread of the virus. She said she will continue to make masks as long as she has the material in her stock to do so.
Hurd's business isn't making money off the venture — she is seeking a $3-5 suggested donations for masks, but is not turning anyone away — and she said she is continuing to take the work because "it is the right thing to do."
Adams said he has no official goal in what he hopes to raise, but has been overwhelmed with the support he's received for the project so far. He said as long as restrictions remain and there is a need, he intends to keep producing the shirts.
"Right now, we are limping along like so many businesses are," he said. "If we can limp along a few months though, and help those on the front line in the process, then we will survive."
To order a shirt, visit the J. Mack Studios Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JMackStudios/ or order directly from the studio's website at https://j-mack-studios-llc.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage.
