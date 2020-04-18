STONINGTON — Town officials and a local resident and business owner have launched a campaign that aims to attract business to the town once restrictions caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis are lifted, and the early fundraising efforts are off to a strong start.
Stonington launched its "Support Local" social media marketing campaign in late March in partnership with local resident and KRUSHgraphics owner Kimberly Palmer, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, and in the first weekend alone the effort had led to the sale of over 80 items through a special website established by Palmer. The first sale was scheduled to run through April 13 but came to an abrupt end when the effort led to all products selling out.
Chesebrough said the early efforts are reassuring and money raised through the effort will aid the town in producing videos and other advertisements that aim to bring back tourists once the crisis comes to an end.
“The spring season is typically a very busy time for the community. The restrictions have impacted a number of both seasonal and year-round businesses, and we hope the campaign will aid in bringing a sense of normalcy back once everything opens again,” she said.
The digital campaign will seek to identify unique aspects of the town and its businesses that make the community a wonderful place to live, work and visit, Chesebrough said. The campaign will include a series of videos showcasing the town’s businesses and other attractions, including Mystic Aquarium and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Both have remained closed since March under an executive order from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.
Chesebrough said the town would act as the fiduciary for the project and would work closely with local businesses, nonprofits, chambers of commerce and the town’s Economic Development Commission in the production and release of the marketing campaign.
Palmer presented the concept for the campaign to the town shortly after Lamont declared the public health emergency, and within a few days the town had partnered with Palmer and KRUSHgraphics, local artist Lucy Martin and Morgan King of Poor Morgan to launch the initial fundraising effort. The campaign uses a model introduced by Palmer five years ago as part of an effort to encourage residents and tourists to shop at small businesses in the region.
In a press release, Palmer said the impact of the crisis has only led to a greater need to support local businesses, many of which have been severely impacted by losses related to the COVID-19 crisis.
“When it seems like there is so much uncertainty and negativity around us, I wanted to change the dialog a bit and create something that our area could get excited about,” she said. “It’s time like these we need to approach our brands with more empathy, tact and mindful messaging. Having so many friends in the community with small businesses who are suffering, I wanted to help not only raise money, but recirculate this message.”
Chesebrough said the effort isn’t to highlight any individual businesses or restaurants necessarily, but to put a spotlight on the community as a whole and the many things that Stonington, Mystic and Pawcatuck have to offer. She said since launching the campaign, she has heard from many business owners who have praised the effort and expressed strong interest in being involved.
If the effort continues to have widespread support and participation once the crisis is over, Chesebrough said she would be interested in working with regional leaders to determine if a larger project could benefit southeastern Connecticut as a whole.
“So many are saying ‘we are in this together,' and it’s true,” she said. “With this in mind, let’s support one another as much as we can and the community will find success.”
For more information on the campaign, including future fundraising efforts, visit www.shopsupportlocal.com.
