WESTERLY — As layoffs mount and incomes shrink due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stand Up for Animals is stepping up to help pet owners and their four-legged friends.
Through its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative, the non-profit animal advocacy organization is using its own funds as well as money derived from a grant from the A.M. Roberts Charitable Foundation to buy food for dogs and cats and stocking the pet pantries at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need.
The idea is to provide relief for pet owners who might be having a hard time balancing financial obligations in the atmosphere of uncertainty created by the coronavirus and efforts to stop its spread. Pet food is also available for home-bound pet owners.
"We don't want to see an increase in surrenders" by pet owners who can no longer afford to provide food for their pets, said Deb Turrisi, SUFA executive director. "We are concerned that without this resource, we will see an increase in lost and abandoned animals as people find themselves having difficulty financially feeding and providing for them."
SUFA hopes to expand the program and will continue it as long as it has the funds. The organization is seeking additional funds through donations. Information on how to donate is available on the SUFA website at standupforanimals.org/donate/. Donors can specify that they want to support the Neighbors Helping Furry Friends effort.
SUFA is also asking residents who are interested in supporting the initiative to buy gift cards from local pet stores or Agway and donate it to SUFA.
"That way a local business is supported," Turrisi said.
Gift cards or pet food can be dropped off at Red Stone Tire on Ashaway Road. The tire business is owned by relatives of SUFA Board President Lina O'Leary.
Gift cards can be mailed to SUFA at 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Suite B, Westerly, RI, 02891.
Pet owners who would like to request the assistance can do so by sending an e-mail to info@standupforanimals.org.
"I think it could be a relief for people knowing they can call us. It's one less thing to worry about," Turrisi said.
Those seeking help can remain anonymous, Turrisi said. SUFA volunteers can drop pet food off at front doors.
