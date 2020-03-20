WESTERLY — Stand Up For Animals, the Westerly-based service organization, is seeking donations for its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative, which will provide food and supplies for pets of the homebound. For delivery eligibility, email info@standupforanimals.org.
To donate online, visit standupforanimals.org. Gift cards to any of the pet stores in town can be mailed to SUFA, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Suite B, Westerly, RI 02891; or donations of unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food along with cat litter can be dropped off on the front porch of 19 Johnson St., Pawcatuck, or at Red Stone Tire, 114 Ashaway Road, Westerly, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. and 5p.m., or Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
