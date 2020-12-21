WOOD RIVER JCT. — The student production of the musical “The Miracle of the Bell” was a holiday hit at Chariho last year, raising $800 for the Warm Center.
That success left Chariho High School students Sabrina Muñoz Rubenstein and Alex Celico, and Westerly High School student Kendyll Gaccione, wanting to stage the production again, but COVID-19 restrictions made a live performance impossible, so like many events these days, workshops based on segments of the play have been posted online.
“I figured, what better way to give people 'The Miracle of the Bell’ experience while still respecting the fact that we’re in a pandemic than to do it virtually,” Rubenstein said.
Rubenstein asked Celico and Gaccione if they were interested in collaborating on a series of video workshops that would be available to the public. People logging in would also be invited to donate to the Warm Center.
“We’re each kind of doing our own thing, but keeping the same platform of it, which is something that’s going to help raise money for the Warm Center, educate people on different aspects of the show and give people a chance to have fun over the Christmas break with their immediate families,” Rubenstein said.
Rubenstein based the idea for the play on the holiday window displays in New York City, which she and her family visited each year. Set on the street in front Macy's department store, the play features classic Christmas characters in a store window that come to life every time nearby a charity bell-ringer rings his bell.
Each of the three videos was produced by Rubenstein, Gaccione or Celico. Celico explained that the videos are interactive.
“While they’re watching, they can do what we’re showing them, like dance, acting or singing or music, or even sign language,” he said. “They have a hashtag after the video and they can post what they’ve learned on Instagram.”
Celico described his video as being directed at younger children, but suitable for families to participate in together.
“It’s mostly for younger kids, but it’s like a family experience,” he said.
Rubenstein added, “Each workshop is based on something from the show. For example, Alex was the musical director of the show so he’s doing music directly from the show that pretty much is going to be giving people the experience, as if they were in the show themselves.”
The videos are posted on YouTube and until Dec. 28, the students are running a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Warm Center.
“That’s the only time we’ll be collecting donations for the Warm Center, so we’re hoping to get people watching all of the videos in that one-week period so they will have an opportunity to donate to the Warm Center,” Rubenstein said.
Celico promised that the videos would provide a welcome diversion from the stress of everyday life.
“It’s a distraction from the craziness of the world,” he said.
“On top of that,” Rubenstein said, "we planned it around Christmas vacation. A lot of students, teachers and people are working from home and have a lot more free time to spend with their families and we just want to give people a chance to do some holiday, Christmas-oriented things, but in the comfort of thrown homes, so they’re not worried about ‘do I have to wear a mask’ and sanitizing when they back home. We just want to make sure everyone’s safe and healthy and happy during the holidays.”
The three videos, which have links to the GoFundMe campaign, are available now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Miracle+of+the+Bell+virtual+Workshop.
