RICHMOND — Students at Chariho Middle School and Richmond Elementary School may be getting used to learning at home, but this week, they are also celebrating their schools.
Spirit week at both schools is being held earlier this year, and with the schools closed, it has gone virtual, with different themes for each school day. There is no school on Friday because the teachers have a professional development day.
Richmond principal Sharon Martin said she had put the planning in the hands of the student council.
“I was thinking last week of a way to give them some leadership responsibilities, so I sent out a list of topics via a Google form and I got ideas from other schools on Twitter that had already done virtual spirit weeks and gave them a list of maybe 10 or 12 topics,” she said. “The student council voted for their favorites, and I took their favorites and put it into a list for the week and then I shared that with our PTO. The PTO designed a flier that we tweeted out.”
Monday was spirit day, and students were encouraged to wear their Richmond school gear. On Tuesday, the children wore their favorite teams’ jerseys or colors; on Wednesday, they dressed as if they were on a tropical vacation; on Thursday, Pajama Day, they wore their pajamas and slippers; and on Friday, with teachers away for professional development, there was no virtual school, so the students were asked to build forts and read books in them.
Martin said sharing spirit week online was a way to engage students and for students to connect with each other, even if it’s not in person.
“It’s a fun thing for the kids to come to the Google meets dressed in their spirit wear and it does connect them,” she said. “Any type of themed activity that you do as a school just kind of binds you together more as a community, and this is certainly a fun way to do it in lieu of being together.”
At the middle school, principal Gregory Zenion said students, including sixth-grader Karlee Ahern, had also planned each day’s activities.
“They had to meet with me, they had to make sure everything fits in the dress code and they have to do all their acknowledgments, everything I send out to parents — everything’s run by the students,” he said.
Zenion said he had agreed to hold the middle school spirit week at the same time as Richmond school.
“Someone from Richmond Elementary School contacted our PTO president and said that Richmond was doing their spirit week from April 13th through the 17th. (They asked) would we want to do it then, because there’s brothers and sisters at home,” he said. “I just said the 17th is our professional development day so there’s no school for students, as long as they don’t mind doing it from the 13th to the 16th, and they agreed.”
Monday’s theme was "Color Wars," in which students in each grade had to wear clothes of a certain color. Tuesday was "Decades Day," with students dressing in clothes of their favorite decade. On "Wacky Wednesday," students were asked to wear crazy hats and sunglasses, and on Thursday, "CMS Pride" day, they were encouraged to wear the school colors of green and white.
Zenion said that while the activities helped bring the school community together, he still missed seeing the students.
“It’s tough to get kids engaged virtually, but we seem to be doing it, and I think the kids are really looking for that. They want that interaction now,” he said. “I’m used to walking around, seeing the kids, welcoming them in the morning off the buses. This new sense of normalcy doesn’t feel normal at all to me.”
