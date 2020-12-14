STONINGTON — A rise in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the region has led officials to announce that Town Hall will continue to operate by appointment only through the end of 2020.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Monday that the decision was made late last week after considering a number of factors, including positive feedback from similar operations conducted in the two weeks following Thanksgiving break, as well as a rise in the number of cases both in the community and throughout southeastern Connecticut.
"When we received the numbers on Friday, it was clear that after a couple better weeks, the number of cases throughout Ledge Light Health District were on the rise again," Chesebrough said. "To assure we could remain open and to protect the health and safety of town workers, the decision was made to continue to try and limit the number of in-person interactions."
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, Ledge Light reported a total of 65 new cases in Stonington. According to data through the health district's website, the town has seen a total of 280 diagnosed cases since the pandemic first began.
Chesebrough said the town would reevaluate at the end of December and determine the best way to move forward entering the new year.
Although in-person services will be limited, officials said all town departments can be reached by phone or email. Whenever possible, residents are encouraged to access virtual services or use the drop box on the front steps of Town Hall.
For business that needs to be conducted in-person, those who need assistance are asked to call the appropriate department to make an appointment.
For more information, including a list of departments and phone numbers, visit stonington-ct.gov.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.