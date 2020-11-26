STONINGTON — With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise both statewide and in southeastern Connecticut, Stonington officials have announced that town hall will open to the public by appointment only in the two weeks following Thanksgiving break.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the town is continuing to monitor the number of cases — Ledge Light Health District has reported that the town had 59 confirmed new cases between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, including 42 in the second week alone — and will work to find a way to keep operations open while protecting employees and providing a safe environment for everyone.
“The town is trying to do what it can to remain open, but we need to make sure we are looking out for the safety and well-being of our hard-working employees,” Chesebrough said. “Whenever possible, we are asking residents to call ahead or to conduct their business online or by phone if they can.”
With the number of anticipated travelers much higher than initially anticipated, restricting visitors at town hall is one way the community is working to help prevent the spread of the virus. Stonington Town Hall will remain closed Friday, and will reopen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 under the new restrictions. Officials said during this time, all departments will be conducting business and can be reached via phone or email.
Residents are also encouraged to access virtual services and utilize the drop box whenever possible.
The restrictions are just the latest in a number of steps taken recently within the community to reduce spread of the virus and provide opportunity for residents to quarantine if they choose to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with other family members. Schools have made adjustments to learning schedules and traditional Thanksgiving Day football games around the region have been canceled as a result of pandemic conditions.
Both Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School moved to remote learning only this week following a rise in cases among members of both communities, and the district announced earlier this month that all schools would remain on distance learning during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. The district plans to return to using a hybrid model at all schools on Dec. 7, and school administration said parents would be notified by email if further changes are made to that plan.
In an email to those in Stonington Public Schools on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley praised the community, especially students and staff, for their resiliency and ability to adjust over the past eight months.
He said many students have shown an impressive ability to adapt to less than ideal conditions and make the best of a bad situation.
“The endless hours that you have spent in the ‘classroom,’ whether online, in school, or home, and the professionalism that you have shown has proven the community of Stonington is capable of meeting any challenge,” Riley said. “We have learned we are a strong and creative team with enough character to adapt and succeed during one of the most difficult times in our history.”
Moving forward, both Riley and Chesebrough said the town would continue to follow all state and health district guidance. Furthermore, both the schools and town said they are stocked up on the appropriate personal protective equipment and ready to move forward with business as usual, provided it remains safe to do so.
In addition, Chesebrough said town departments are geared up to assist families in need this holiday season and prepared to work with anyone struggling to make ends meet. She encouraged those who need assistance to call Stonington Human Services, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center or a variety or other available resources.
“We know these holidays are going to be different for many people, that there will be many dealing with extra anxiety and mental health issues,” Chesebrough said. “We are working hard with nonprofits around the region to try and meet the needs in our community and encourage anyone who might need help to reach out.”
