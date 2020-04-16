STONINGTON — The town’s Board of Selectmen has passed a resolution that will allow residents and business owners impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to apply for a tax deferral as part of an effort to provide relief to those recently laid off or furloughed.
The board passed the measure unanimously during a special meeting Thursday. The program, which follows state guidelines set forth in an emergency declaration from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, will offer a 90-day deferral of taxes on real property, personal property and motor vehicles. The program also offers a deferral of municipal water, sewer and electric bills for residents and business owners as needed.
“We do not want any resident or local business that is suffering financial hardship because of COVID-19 to worry about their upcoming tax or sewer use bills,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “It was important for the Board of Selectmen, in consultation with Board of Finance members, to take quick, decisive action to help our taxpayers and businesses during these unprecedented times.”
Stonington is among a handful of towns that took steps Wednesday and Thursday to adopt the state deferment program. Under Executive Order 7S, which was passed on April 1, state municipalities must choose to implement either a deferment program, low-interest rate program, or both. The purpose of the order is to provide temporary tax forbearance of property tax collection and/or reduced interest on delinquent tax payments to property owners facing certain conditions.
The resolution passed in Stonington received support from all parties in the community, Chesebrough said.
Democratic Selectwoman June Strunk and Republican Selectwoman Deb Downie each praised the state’s effort and encouraged members of the community to continue to work together to support one another through the crisis and response.
“This is a time when we need our entire community to come together to support our residents and local businesses,” Downie said.
Strunk praised the governor’s efforts and said that the town’s residents and business owners should utilize the program and other tools offered by the state if they have been impacted by the crisis.
“We are thankful that the governor is offering these and other tools to help taxpayers, while also giving municipalities some flexibility to implement these new rules in a way that works at the local level,” she said.
Officials said that the program will impact the town in the short-term — the community will not be able to collect as much revenue without the collection of taxes — but noted it was important to do something to provide some relief for local businesses and workers suffering the overwhelming impact of COVID-19.
To aid the community, officials are requesting that any taxpayer with the means to pay their full taxes during the July installment do so at their earliest convenience. Those payments will help to ease cash flow challenges during the deferment period.
“This is only one step in what will be a long recovery,” Chesebrough said. “We want to do everything possible to help residents and local businesses, while at the same time still have the necessary revenue to meet our financial obligations.”
Those seeking approval of a deferral must apply for the program on the Town of Stonington website at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/.
