STONINGTON — The town is increasing access to the transfer station, the first step in multi-stage plan to begin reopening the community.
Town staff have doubled the number of appointments per day, officials said, and will resume Sunday hours, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., moving forward. The station is currently open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The facility will remain closed on Wednesdays and those using the facility are expected to follow social distancing measures.
"We will be taking steps to ensure the health of our workers and residents," First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. "As some municipalities still have fully-closed transfer stations or make adjustments that would require additional funds, we are striving to keep ours open in a fiscally prudent manner to continue to serve residents and small businesses."
For the public, the extended hours and increase in appointments should provide exponentially greater access for those seeking to use the facility.
The transfer station has remained on restricted hours since reopening April 2. Town officials closed the facility for one week on March 23 after reported heavy use the weekend before, which put residents at risk as officials said many were not following social distancing guidelines.
John Phetteplace, director of Solid Waste and Recycling, said in late March that he understands how important use of the transfer station is for local residents and businesses including landscapers and contractors. Phetteplace and Chesebrough each said the restrictions, which have limited visitors to five slots every 15 minutes by appointment only, have helped to address the overcrowding issue.
To schedule a slot, residents are asked to call 860-535-5088 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. No same-day appointments will be made and residents may only schedule during station hours.
Phetteplace said residents are also encouraged to make use of the town’s curbside trash and recycling pick-up service. Officials have also asked that residents to take a moment to make sure bags are tied and sealed to prevent possible COVID-19 exposure to sanitation workers.
