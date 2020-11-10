STONINGTON — A rise in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and neighboring states has led the school district to cancel in-person classes in the three days following Thanksgiving break.
From Monday, Nov. 30, to Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Stonington school district will operate with remote learning only. The Preschool program and District Office Annex program, which are the only two programs that do not normally operate remotely on Wednesdays, will be conducted through distance learning as well.
All buildings in the district will remain closed during that time, school officials said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.
"Our hope is that by offering distance learning on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday after Thanksgiving, we will be able to continue to offer our current in-school options through our hybrid schedule," Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said.
Riley said the decision was made this week due to a combination of factors, including providing time for parents to make arrangements and in an effort to prevent issues with an outbreak at school facilities. Anyone who travels for the holiday is asked to remain in quarantine upon returning home.
Those with questions about this change in schedule are encouraged to call their school administration or the district office.
— Jason Vallee
