STONINGTON — The town's public schools are moving forward with a plan that will see four grade levels return to in-person classes four days a week starting March 15, with other grades to follow in subsequent weeks.
Members of the Board of Education expressed unanimous support for the plan, released on Feb. 25, that will see kindergartners and students in grades 1, 6, and 9 return to class a week from Monday. Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said Wednesday that a return involving the four grades would allow the district to bring some of the district's students back immediately while continuing to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including use of masks and six-foot distancing.
In order for all grades to return by the end of the year, however, Riley warned board members that they may need to consider a plan that would include all hygiene measures such as masks and sanitizer but not six-foot spacing .
“There are 16 issues, including phasing, vaccine timelines and facility limitations, that will need to be included in a recommendation we would bring back to the Board of Education,” Riley said. “The only way that we can bring it back is to do it at less than six feet. I think we could do that safely if we work through some of these facility issues and phase things in to bring all grades back at least four days before the end of school.”
That recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education at its March 11 meeting.
The Wednesday evening special meeting, which focused only on the subject of returning to school, lasted over two hours and drew comments from a dozen members of the public. The meeting came after growing calls from parents in recent weeks to see the district offer a model for full-time, in-person learning.
In a survey conducted last week among Stonington Public Schools families, 59.5% of parents expressed a desire to return to full in-person learning, compared to 40.5% who expressed a desire to remain in a hybrid format, with two separate cohorts each attending in-person two days per week and learning virtually three days per week.
Parents at Deans Mill School were the most eager (71%) to see a full return, while families at Stonington High School were split, with only 51% showing interest in a full return.
If the hybrid model were to be discontinued, officials said 23.5% of parents would elect to use the full distance-learning model rather than have their children return to school. With families at Stonington High School, approximately a third of the student population would finish the school year through distance learning, the survey showed.
“We believe the information we have here is accurate,” Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said, noting the district received greater than a 90% response. “It is very clear, well over half our parents would like to see students back more than in a hybrid model, but we also had a good number who would prefer to stay in distance learning.”
Data from an earlier survey was deemed to be inaccurate, and the figures Riley quoted Wednesday were from a modified survey that was sent out last week.
Educators on Wednesday spoke out against a full return model, with paraprofessional groups from both Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School questioning the reason for a return in the weeks before some teachers and staffers have had the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccination.
The paraprofessional groups, represented in letters read by Stonington High paraprofessional Rachel O’Dell and Stonington Middle paraprofessional Tori Gimple, expressed significant concerns with a return and how it would impact exposure. They said that in a class filled with 15 students and lead teachers, it would be difficult if not impossible to keep proper spacing to comply with social distancing.
The groups, as well as SHS staff members Bruce Yarnell and Melissa Kwan, all told the board they were concerned with the message that would be sent to teachers by hurrying a return to in-person school. They said the district has remained committed to providing a safe environment for both students and staff to this point, but moving to reopen full-time ahead of the opportunity for mass vaccination shows a lack of concern.
“Until recently, we have felt supported, that the community felt the need to put public safety first,” Kwan said. “Within a few months, all adults in the U.S. will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Remember why you are all gathering virtually tonight for this meeting and please extend the same respect to the students and teachers.”
Parents in favor of a full return continued to speak out, however, with several parents reiterating concerns in recent weeks that extending hybrid learning could be harmful to the mental health and development of students.
Leaving students to learn through virtual classes makes it more difficult for struggling students to get the help they need, and the inability of teachers to see the students makes it more difficult to identify mental health problems, including issues that could lead to suicide, parents Ashley Tewell and Nicole Torres said.
Kate Wagner, a physician who has advocated for a full return along with her husband, Peter Wagner, said the recommendation for a full return is coming from the medical community, with recent studies showing that districts nationwide should be making a full return a top priority.
Members of the Board of Education expressed a desire to find balance between those with concerns about a return and those who want to speed up the timeline, placing an emphasis on prioritizing plans for elementary students to return as soon as possible.
Board member Heidi Simmons expressed specific concerns regarding the importance of hands-on learning and in-person interaction in early childhood learning. She noted that multiple physicians, including medical professionals working with top-tier medical centers, showed lower levels of transmission among those under 18. The groups also emphasized the need to prioritize education over social distancing, she said.
Simmons found support from other board members, who agreed there was a need to move forward and find a way to get students back into the classroom.
The board also discussed the need to do so in a manner that would continue to keep students and staff safe, including utilizing a phase-in plan that would allow school administration to identify potential concerns grade by grade, rather than simply sending all students back at once and risking potential widespread infection.
“We are at a point where I think we need to return these kids to school four days per week as quickly and safely as is possible,” said Board of Education Chairman Frank Todisco. “We will need to be mindful of the fact that we have a number of educators who have anxiety about going back prior to receiving the vaccine.”
Allison Van Etten, director of special services for Stonington Public Schools, told the board that as of late last week, 371 of an estimated 425 employees had responded to a vaccine survey, with 325 indicating they intended to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The district had 43 staff members who have already received a vaccine and a majority of others who are scheduled, but she noted that it would take time before others would be able to receive their first dose.
Riley said the plan he will bring to the board next Thursday would provide the opportunity for students to return in phases. At the high school, for example, he said 10th-graders would return March 29, with all students back by April 19. These plans would be dependent on those who indicated their children would shift to full-time distance learning not changing their minds.
Advisory council
The Board of Education on Wednesday also agreed to establish an advisory committee to aid the district in the return to school, planning for summer school and preparing for a full return in the fall. The advisory council will comprise professionals with a wide range of skills and expertise, but it would not have voting powers.
Todisco said he believes this advisory council will provide insight to help meet the needs of students from all different backgrounds and walks of life. Riley and Todisco were expected to meet Thursday to begin establishing the council.
“I think our work here has just begun,” Todisco said. “It’s not just about bringing (the students) back for late spring. It’s a question of what do we do for the summer, for credit recovery, and to help those who need support; then there’s a question of what we will be doing in the fall. This council could help provide valuable points of view.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.