STONINGTON — A program implemented Monday in an effort to combat staffing shortages wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic will offer a cash reward for staff members who refer a paraprofessional or substitute teacher that are hired by the district.
Under the new program, staff offering a referral to an applicant later hired will receive a one-time $500 stipend. Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said the program is designed to aid in recruitment and retention efforts at a time when schools nationwide are dealing with widespread absences and staffing issues.
"We have seen unprecedented turbulence in schools at the national and global levels," Riley said. "A new environment exists now as a result of the social unrest, the increase in school violence and the pandemic all creating a level of stress for school employees. We are trying to creatively adapt to these changes."
Riley informed members of the Board of Education of the program last Thursday as the board discussed ways in which the district was continuing to combat pandemic challenges.
School officials said that over the past week, attendance numbers had started to climb again and there were only approximately half as many absences among both students and staff as there had been in the previous two weeks.
A spike in staff absences due to illness and exposure to COVID-19, paired with an outbreak among drivers with First Student, the district's school bus transportation partner, led the district to extend the winter holiday break two additional days this year.
Even then, the district was forced to make adjustments and use "bus hubs" to coordinate reliable transportation around a severe shortage in the number of available drivers.
Riley told members of the Board of Education district's program is modeled after a similar incentive now being offered by First Student in order to attract potential employees. The current recruitment drive by the company calls for the
Currently, a campaign by the company is offering $5,000 for any employee hired who already has a commercial driver's license for driving a bus. Don't have the right license? The company is still offering a $2,000 bonus and will pay for training to receive the right license.
"As it stands right now, we are down six drivers," Riley told board members. "Even if everyone is back and healthy, we are still six drivers short of what would be considered a full staff."
Riley said the recruitment programs are just one part of a larger effort, however, and noted that the district will work again this week to present new opportunities to the Board of Education for consideration.
In the meantime, he said school administrators are also pushing a positivity campaign to more vocally provide thanks and support to the many staff members who have navigated an unprecedented number of challenges to provide a quality education for Stonington students.
Members of the board praised the effort and said they were looking forward to seeing what others measures could be implemented to aid in helping staff feel wanted and welcome.
"It is one step forward towards, I think, showing that we truly appreciate our SPS staff and to publicly acknowledge them," said Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab. "We would not have been able to work through the pandemic without the support of all of our SPS staff members whether paraprofessionals, teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers ... we do value and appreciate you."
