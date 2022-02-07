STONINGTON — Concerns and confusion over what will happen when Connecticut's mask mandate expires in a week have led to an influx of emails from parents wanting to know how the district will adjust. The district provided a simple request in response on Monday: please be patient.
In a letter to parents on Monday afternoon, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley and Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab said they are awaiting guidance from the state regarding whether there will be action to continue to mandate or if local districts would be given the option to make the call. No action will be taken until guidance is provided and the Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss the matter at that time.
That action will also not be taken at the board's meeting on Thursday, and a meeting date will be properly communicated with the public.
"Once the decision is made at the state level, the board will hold a special meeting to hear from our community and make a decision," the correspondence to parents said. "At that time, the superintendent will present information from many sources including our local health department, CDC, Connecticut Department of Education, district medical advisor, parents, employees and others."
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday afternoon that he is recommending the state end its mask mandate for schools and child care centers on Feb. 28. School administrators and health officials will then be asked to decide for themselves if masks should be required.
Amid a decline in the state's COVID-19 infection numbers, the Democrat said residents of the state now have the tools necessary to keep themselves safe.
“I think this is something we've earned, Connecticut," Lamont said during a virtual news conference Monday afternoon.
The statewide mask mandate is among nearly a dozen executive orders imposed by Lamont that are set to end on Feb. 15 when his public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations are scheduled to expire, following multiple extensions throughout the pandemic. Lamont said he's recommending the Democratic-controlled General Assembly agree to give his administration the ability to resurrect the mask mandate if it becomes necessary with a new variant or other development.
The legislature's Public Health Committee has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the continuation of emergency declarations and limited executive orders. A vote by the legislature could come this week after lawmakers convene on Wednesday.
Three other states, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon, also announced plans Monday to drop the mask mandates.
There has been considerable attention to mask mandates on both the state and local levels over the past year. Parents, including some with medical backgrounds, have gone before the Stonington Board of Education to argue that the masks are harmful to students, both physically and mentally. Still others, including several teachers and paraprofessionals, have supported extending the mandate, noting that those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 would be at greater risk.
In an interview Sunday with CBS' Face the Nation, former FDA Commission Scott Gottlieb said if the state moves forward in lifting the mandate, which is a possibility, other states would soon follow. New Jersey and Delaware are currently moving forward with plans to lift their mask requirements.
Until there is more clear guidance, however, the school district is not yet prepared to suddenly do so.
"The Board of Education will then make a decision based on whatever happens at the state level this next week taking into consideration all of the aforementioned group input. There will be no decision made this Thursday," Riley and Farouk wrote.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
