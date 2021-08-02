STONINGTON — Those seeking to conduct business at town hall or human services in the coming weeks will need to return to wearing masks, at least for now.
The town on Monday implemented a mask mandate until further notice that will impact visitors and staff at both Stonington Town Hall in Stonington Borough and the Stonington Human Services Department on South Broad Street. First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough said the decision was difficult, but the adjustments are necessary for the protection of both staff and residents given the recent rise in cases.
"I know this will be frustrating for some, but we are asking everyone to please be patient and understanding of the challenges we are facing," Chesebrough said. "We are continuing to adjust as new information comes out, and we could see further adjustments as we learn more on some of these other variants as well."
All board and commission meetings will remain in-person at this time, officials said, but those attending will be asked to wear masks when providing 6 feet of space is not possible.
Chesebrough said the decision was not made lightly, and only after data provided by the Ledge Light Health District and Connecticut Department of Health showed a spike in transmission that led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate New London County as a "substantial risk" area.
Area towns including Groton and Ledyard have also returned to mask mandates in high-traffic, indoor spaces.
Data available through Ledge Light's website shows that in the past couple weeks there has been a spike in the number of cases in the region. The nine-member communities in the Ledge Light Health District, which includes Stonington, North Stonington and Groton, reported a combined 102 cases in the past week, up from 44 the week prior and just nine in the week ending July 10. The district had dropped below 50 new cases per week in May and had not climbed above 12 cases per week for six consecutive weeks prior to the latest spike.
Data available as of Monday included only the number of cases prior to July 24.
"We are seeing a significant uptick in new cases, as well as sporadic clusters in daycare and summer school settings," said Stephen Mansfield, health director for the Ledge Light Health District. "Although we are making great strides with our COVID vaccination program, it is still imperative that we remain diligent in our mitigation strategies."
Chesebrough noted that in Stonington, which reported 19 new cases during the past week, the recent jump in confirmed cases was a concern because of both staff and residents who are considered to be at higher risk. The town saw success with early vaccination efforts, but participation locally has waned it recent weeks.
"In areas with substantial transmission, the CDC recommends that everyone including those who are fully vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variant or other variants. We felt this was an important step to protect others," Chesebrough said.
The CDC data also shows that even those fully vaccinated who come in contact with the delta variant might be contagious and might potentially spread the virus to others, Chesebrough said. This concern also impacted the town's decision to return to masks, she said, and officials will continue to monitor infection rates.
Chesebrough said the town will seek to loosen restrictions as soon as safely possible, noting that the latest developments are frustrating for everyone involved. She said it is important to adjust, however, in order to help prevent a more significant impact.
"We need to look out for one another, and bring a stop to the spread so that we can help everyone remain safe," Chesebrough said. "While we know this may not be a popular decision, we feel this is the right decision to help mitigate the rising transmission rates and we appreciate everyone's cooperation."
