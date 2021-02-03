STONINGTON — The town saw a significant decline in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases over the past week, but officials warn that it remains important residents follow social distancing protocols and take precautions to keep themselves safe.
Ledge Light Health District said late last week that the district is experiencing a decline in suspected and confirmed cases after a massive spike during the post-holiday season. According to the latest data, the region saw a record 872 cases in the week ending Jan. 9, followed by 807 the following week and 607 in the week ending Jan. 23.
Data for the week ending Jan. 30 was not available Tuesday.
In Stonington, there were 159 confirmed or suspected cases involving residents between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, with a record 91 cases in the week ending Jan. 16 and 68 in the following week. Officials said continued diligence will be necessary to keep fighting the spread of the virus.
“In Southeastern Connecticut, including Stonington, we are still experiencing higher numbers than we did in April and all need to do our part to protect each other,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a message to residents on the town’s website.
“We know there is a need for healthy, social interactions, but please wear masks and take all necessary precautions to help stop the spread,” Chesebrough said. “Please also keep in mind that limiting the people you interact with can help with critical contact tracing efforts.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the town has had 793 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, while 24 people have died as a result of COVID-19.
In North Stonington, 195 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 28 over the past two weeks. There have been three COVID-19-related deaths in the community.
At Stonington High School, the pandemic and concerns over a possible infection have led members of the basketball team to quarantine as a precaution. In an email to parents last week, SHS Principal Mark Friese said a player had multiple family members show symptoms consistent with the virus, and that the school had treated the case as “a presumed positive,” conducting contact tracing and speaking with impacted individuals.
As a result, Friese said the basketball team went into quarantine. The team’s first game had been scheduled for Feb. 12, but the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference website indicates that the game has been postponed.
"Since the beginning of the school year, we have stated it is our intention and desire to provide our students every opportunity of normalcy that we can as we navigate through this pandemic, provided it is safe and follows the guidance that we are required to follow,” Friese wrote in the email.
As a precaution, Chesebrough said Stonington Town Hall and Human Services will continue using an “appointment only” model at this time. Those who need to conduct in-person business are requested to call the appropriate department to make arrangements.
She also encouraged residents and neighbors to be kind and continue to look out for one another.
“While this is an extremely difficult time, it is also a time for us to show just how kind and strong we are together as a community,” Chesebrough wrote. “Remember, even small actions can make a big difference. If you are well and able, please think of friends, family and neighbors who might benefit from your help at this time, as well as our local nonprofits and businesses.”
