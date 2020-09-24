STONINGTON — A total of 293 people were killed and another 807 injured in 2019 as a result of injuries from being struck by a train, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Stonington officials are working together to make sure local residents don't become part of those statistics.
Stonington police, in partnership with Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver Inc., will join thousands of law enforcement agencies nationwide this week in participating in Operation Clear Tracks, the largest railroad safety enforcement and information campaign in the country. Unlike past years, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has led organizers to go digital in 2020.
In a message shared on social media Monday, Stonington Police Chief J. Darren Stewart said his agency is committed to working alongside stakeholders and safety organizations to improve safety and reduce the number of incidents, which is why the department has chosen to take part in the public service initiative, which began Monday and will continue through Saturday as part of Rail Safety Week.
"Did you know that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is struck by a train? Our department supports an annual effort to keep our communities and citizens safe around railroad tracks and trains," Stewart said in a letter addressed to all Stonington residents.
Stonington police patrol a region that includes railroad crossing locations in both Pawcatuck and Mystic and first began taking part in the initiative when it was first introduced five years ago. Across the U.S., law enforcement personnel from several hundred agencies in the U.S., Canada and Mexico now take part in the annual campaign.
The effort this year will look a lot different than in past years, when officers would stand ready with information at the Palmer Street crossing, part of a concentrated one-day effort. Instead, police will work together collaboratively to disseminate safety information online through daily social media posts and other targeted efforts.
According to a joint press release from the Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver Inc., the campaign will include sharing of numerous videos, informational pamphlets and more through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media, as well as on organization websites.
"We are sharing materials reminding our citizens about the dangers of trespassing on railroad property and failing to obey the laws at railroad crossings," the agencies said.
For more information on railroad safety visit www.oli.org/rsw or amtrak.com.
