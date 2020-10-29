STONINGTON — March 13 was the last time Susan Sedensky saw many familiar faces at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
While employees across the state returned to work as COVID-19 restrictions eased, many stayed home. Over 150 senior volunteers and many more regular visitors of the neighborhood center have not been allowed back in since it shut down.
This Halloween, however, Sedensky hopes to see a lot of those faces at the center's first-ever trick-or-treat drive-through, one of the many alternative Halloween activities created amid the pandemic in Stonington.
“It’s been a complete change for us to not have (the volunteers). It’s quiet in the building. We really miss them a lot and it’s the least we can do” said Sedensky, the center's executive director. “I’m hoping that we’ll see some of our friends we haven’t seen in months.”
With traditional trick-or-treating in doubt, many local organizations are offering new opportunities for Halloween fun.
Nature center
The Spooky Nature Trail at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center had to be canceled this year, but Spooky Wildlife Week kicked off last Saturday.
“It was emotionally difficult to cancel Spooky Nature Trail. That’s something we’ve been doing for over 25 years,” said Kim Hargrave, director of education at the nature center. “We couldn’t do it in a way that would be safe for the community, but we’re excited to offer all of these different types of programs for different age groups and different interests.”
The week will consist of a variety of activities, ranging from a family night hike to a virtual owl drawing class. Events being held in-person will be limited to 15 people and require pre-registration to ensure safety. Other events are being held via Zoom or Facebook live for those who do not feel safe attending events in person.
“We’re trying to do a variety of different activities to make sure we are meeting the needs of our different audiences,” Hargrave said.
Stonington Human Services are also providing safe Halloween fun for families. This year marked the first annual Stonington Scarecrow Contest and Halloween Scavenger Hunt, according to Director Leanne Theodore. Families were encouraged to send photos of their scarecrows and scavenger hunt findings to human services in order to participate.
Mystic Seaport
The Mystic Seaport is no stranger to holding spooky Halloween events, but this year’s events were specifically designed for COVID-19 safety, according to Dan McFadden, director of marketing and communications.
“This has been such a tough year for everybody. We’re happy to be able to invite people to our campus where they can be safe and they can be together with their family, and if they want, their friends,” he said.
The Seaport will be hosting a spooky jack-o-lantern walk through its campus from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight. The walk will feature over 500 jack-o-lanterns and is followed by food, live music and campfires.
On Halloween, entry to the Seaport is free for all community members after 4 p.m. to attend a children’s costume parade, something McFadden is especially excited to offer.
“Obviously, a lot of kids are not going to be able to trick-or-treat normally this year, if at all. We’re able to bring people together in a safe way on our property, and every kid will get a little bag of treats at the end,” he said.
Neighborhood Center
But it’s not just the children who could be missing out on Halloween candy without trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19. Those who hand out the candy could miss out on seeing the many smiling faces come up to their door in costumes asking for a trick or a treat.
Instead, seniors will have the opportunity to get the treats this year thanks to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
Residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington age 65 and up are welcome to loop through the neighborhood center’s parking lot on Halloween to have their own version of trick-or-treating. Seniors can drive up and get their treat handed to them right in their own cars. Those hoping to attend should call the neighborhood center ahead to reserve a spot and ensure a safe experience, according to Sedensky.
“There’s a lot of isolation, and everyone is getting a little bit antsy. We’re just hoping this might be something to brighten up their day,” she said.
All in-person events in town are requiring people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing through the entirety of the event.
Trick-or-treating is not canceled, but recommendations for safety can be found on the town of Stonington’s website.
The CDC is recommending trick-or-treaters to wear masks, but not under costume masks, as it could cause trouble breathing. Costume masks do not count as a COVID-safe mask.
Those handing out candy are being asked to individually wrap bags of treats and put them outside for trick-or-treaters to grab at a safe distance.
All people are recommended to maintain social-distancing and carry hand sanitizer to use frequently.
