STONINGTON — Town officials are urging residents and visitors to “remain diligent” and work together as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to spike both in the community and across southeastern Connecticut.
In a message to residents shared on the town’s website earlier this week, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the region is experiencing a much higher number of cases than it has since the pandemic began in March and asked that residents, business owners and visitors all do their part to protect and help one another.
Chesebrough said that while there is no single reason for the increase, contact-tracers with the Ledge Light Health District have reported to town leaders that the majority of COVID-19 cases are associated with family and social gatherings, as well as a significant increase in the number of cases at long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
“We know there is a need for healthy, social interactions, but please wear masks and take all necessary precautions to help stop the spread,” Chesebrough said. “Please also keep in mind that limiting the people you interact with can help with critical contact-tracing efforts.”
According to the most recent data from the Ledge Light Health District, which was reported on Friday, Stonington has seen a total of 79 new confirmed and probable cases over a two-week period ranging from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. The town has had a total of 406 cumulative cases since March.
Across the state, the Connecticut Department of Health has reported a total of 172,743 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 5,791 COVID-19 deaths.
Connecticut has not fared well in recent weeks, and as a result it has led to state officials issuing a red warning for 166 of the state’s 169 municipalities, including both Stonington and North Stonington. A town is considered to be in red status when there are 15 or more confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.
Both Stonington and North Stonington have implemented virtual services for residents and each community has moved to limit in-person business at town hall to appointment-only through the end of the year in an effort to combat transmission of the virus.
Stonington Public Schools also made the decision to limit interaction by having students learn remotely this week and will again utilize distance learning from Jan. 4-8 following the holiday break before returning to a hybrid learning model in an effort to reduce potential exposure among students and staff.
“As we approach the holidays, we would like to remind our staff and students to please adhere to the directives issued by our local government and health agencies, related to travel and the limitations on social gatherings,” Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said in a letter to parents Monday. “This is our best chance, as a school community, to maintain the continuity of in-person instruction. At this point, we plan to return to the in-person/hybrid learning model on Jan. 11.”
Although the district has been able to avoid any large outbreaks, there have been intermittent issues with students and staff contracting the virus. Riley announced Monday that a member of the Deans Mill School community and two members of the West Vine Street School community were confirmed to have tested positive.
The individuals in question were already in quarantine, he said, and there was no concern regarding further transmission within those school communities.
Chesebrough said state and local officials are aware the issue is impacting residents in many ways and urged those with mental health or other needs to reach out for assistance. She also urged residents to be good neighbors and help one another as they can.
“While this is an extremely difficult time, it is also a time for us to show just how kind and strong we are, together as a community. Remember, even small actions, can make a big difference,” she said. “If you are well and able, please think of friends, family and neighbors who might benefit from your help at this time, as well as our local nonprofits and businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.