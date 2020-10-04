Officials in both Stonington and North Stonington are urging residents to fight pandemic fatigue and "stay the course" after a recent spike in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in southeastern Connecticut.
Weekly data from the Ledge Light Health District, which serves 10 municipalities from Old Lyme to Stonington and North Stonington, showed that the number of cases per week in the region has increased for four consecutive weeks, with the largest increasing coming last week when the average number of diagnosed cases jumped to 60 from just 28 the week before. The district had also seen a considerable spike for the week ending Sept. 4, when cases jumped from five to 18.
"Looking at data from our local health district, LLHD has reported an increase across the 10 municipalities they cover," Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a lengthy letter to residents posted Monday to the town's website. "Stonington as of this date has maintained a relatively flat curve with 40 cases reported (in all)."
Connecticut Department of Public Health figures showed that as of Sept. 25, there have been 56,472 COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents, including 54,113 laboratory-confirmed and 2,359 probable cases. The state has also reported 4,499 COVID-19-associated deaths.
Among the most recent data, there are 17 patients hospitalized and 2,126 confirmed cases reported in New London County.
Both Stonington and North Stonington have avoided spikes over the past several months, data shows, with North Stonington remaining steady at 18 reported cases since the early stages of the pandemic. The two towns also rank lowest in reported cases per capita for the region.
North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo attributed the success to strong community partnerships and communication, but he said continued success will require that all residents remain vigilant and continue to do their part to maintain social distancing. That includes continuing to wear masks, avoiding large events and maintaining 6-foot spacing whenever possible.
Even then, Urgo said, the pandemic remains a fluid situation, and the town could still see a rise in cases in the coming weeks as national experts predict a likely second wave of infection during the start of the fall season.
"We as leaders don't want to raise flags or create chaos, but it is important to communicate the numbers and remind residents of the importance of taking precautions," Urgo said. "We need to keep in mind that we are all in this together."
Communication remains a central theme in response for both communities, with both Urgo and Chesebrough issuing regular statements through town websites and social media in an effort to inform the public and increase reach.
The two towns have also developed a vast network of resources to help those impacted by the pandemic, including combining efforts of numerous local nonprofits and town agencies to help address both the health and economic needs of area residents.
Chesebrough praised the response and diligence of Stonington residents through the six months of the pandemic, and said if everyone remains unified in helping one another, she is confident that the town will come out just as strong as it went in.
"While this is an extremely difficult time, it is also a time for us to show just how kind and strong we are, together as a community," Chesebrough said. "Remember, even small actions can make a big difference."
