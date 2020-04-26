Stonington and North Stonington will host a joint virtual discussion at 7 p.m. tonight to provide updates and the latest information regarding the fight against COVID-19.
The program will be hosted by Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, North Stonington First Selectman Mike Urgo, Ledge Light Helath Director Steve Mansfield , state Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Kate Rotella.
Those interested in joining the virtual meeting may do so by calling 1-646-558-8656 and use meeting ID 947 7007 9440. Local residents may also joiun the discussion using the Zoom Conferencing or feel free to join using the zoom app.
— Sun staff
