Stonington and North Stonington will both begin distributing COVID-19 rapid tests to residents no later than New Year’s Eve as Connecticut continues to seek ways to provide easier testing options and N95 masks for residents in an effort to curb spread of the virus.
Stonington will receive a total of 2,000 test kits in the first round of distribution and North Stonington has been allotted 720 as the state prepares to provide more than 3 million at-home rapid tests to state residents over the next several weeks. Each kit will contain two tests. Supplies will be limited as Connecticut seeks to secure additional testing supplies to be distributed to communities in the coming weeks.
“Early on in this process, it is going to be very important for residents to know that for every test they take, there is someone who will be unable to get one,” said Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “We want to make sure we are placing an emphasis on having tests available for those at highest risk, and that this is part of a larger effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”
Chesebrough and North Stonington First Selectman Robert Carlson each said plans have come together quickly after state municipalities were notified on Monday afternoon in a conference call with the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments. The town’s will have an opportunity to receive their test kits from a state-run distribution center at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville.
The distribution, which was announced by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday, will eventually include 3 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and 6 million N95 facemasks. While rapid tests would be made available by Thursday, both Chesebrough and Carlson said it was expected to be a few weeks before the towns had any masks in hand.
Of the 3 million tests, Lamont said about 2 million will be distributed to K-12 schools across Connecticut in January, along with N95 masks, and the state will continue to provide schools with tests through the remainder of the school year, as supplies last. The plan involves Connecticut spending $18.5 million in federal relief funds on the tests.
The test distribution effort comes as Connecticut has reported a drastic increase in the number of cases over the past several weeks, which, officials said, is more than 70% attributable to the highly-contagious omicron variant.
Ledge Light Health District data shows that both Stonington and North Stonington are currently trending at higher contamination rates than they did a year ago. The health district, which represents nine towns in southeastern Connecticut, reported 677 confirmed new cases over a two-week period ending on Dec. 18, the highest number of new infections over a two-week period since the third week of the year.
Stonington reported 138 new cases over that period, an average daily case rate of 53.1, while North Stonington currently holds the highest daily case rate in the region at 92.1 after the small town saw 67 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in the two-week period ending Dec. 18. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 1,803 confirmed or suspected cases in Stonington and 563 cases in North Stonington.
New state data released Monday show there have been more than 14,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. Over the past two weeks, the Associated Press reported that researchers at Johns Hopkins found the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 691.9, or 34.2%.
“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible omicron variant. As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites,” Lamont said in a statement Monday explaining the decision to distribute tests and masks.
Chesebrough said in many of the new cases recently, those with the most severe symptoms are high-risk residents including young children and the elderly, and those who have not received any form of vaccination. In fact, unvaccinated patients represented more than 3 of every 4 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Connecticut, she noted.
With a population of almost 19,000 residents in Stonington, Chesebrough noted that the first round of tests would only take the community so far and urged residents to only seek a test if they are in a position where they believe they have COVID-19. Carlson said it is a similar situation in North Stonington, where the town will seek to provide for those at high risk and staff essential for operations, before then opening it up to the general public.
“There are about 55 kits that we will be holding aside for first responders and firefighters, for highway staff with winter now here, and for the senior center,” Carlson said. “The remaining kits will be available for distribution on Friday in front of the new town hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town hall will be closed that day, which will help to minimize traffic.”
North Stonington officials and staff will work in the coming days to get the information out, Carlson said, and will utilize the town’s website, social media platforms, Everbridge reverse notification system and physical signs to inform the public.
Carlson said due to limited resources and in an effort to avoid exposing staff and first responders to those seeking a test because of concerns they may be ill, the town will use only the one location for the first distribution. Those who are unable to attend may reach out to the first selectman’s office for assistance or to make other arrangements, he said.
Those seeking a test in North Stonington will need to show their ID to verify proof of residence.
In Stonington, Chesebrough said she has already been in contact with fire, EMS and police partners in the community to discuss both internal and public distribution. With several volunteer fire departments in the community and business centers in Mystic, Stonington Borough and Pawcatuck, she said the goal will be to first make sure first responders and the town’s four elder-care facilities and three day-care facilities have proper access to testing.
The town will then host distributions “at different locations and times” in an effort to give all residents a fair opportunity to obtain one if needed. She urged residents to be reasonable and request the test kit only if there is true concern over exposure or infection.
A list of specific distribution sites was posted to the Town of Stonington website, stonington-ct.gov, on Tuesday evening.
“We are doing our best to finalize all details as quickly as possible, and to begin distributing tests as soon as we can. The goal of this effort is to make sure people are able to monitor and stay safe through the New Year’s holiday, so we need to move quickly to make that happen.
Officials in both towns, as well as with the Ledge Light Health District, also urged residents to implement safe practices, including wearing a mask indoors, even if vaccinated, and to practice social distancing where possible. The health district is also urging those who have not been vaccinated to consider doing so, noting that symptoms of COVID-19 are generally much worse in those who have not received the vaccine.
The state public health department is in the process of adding seven more community testing sites to the list of 23 state-sponsored sites. Information on the roughly 400 testing sites across Connecticut, both public and private, is available calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211CT.org.
