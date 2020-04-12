STONINGTON — With an ethos of helping those in need, the all-volunteer Stonington Non-Profit Collaborative (stoningtonnonprofits.org) has ramped up its activity and is doing all it can, through virtual-resource sharing and social distancing, to ensure that the Greater Stonington Community is weathering the coronavirus storm with kindness, unity and community caring.
“We are stronger together,” said Katherine Milde, co-chairman of Stonington Non-Profits. “That’s why the collaborative was started, and that’s why it continues to exist. We want our community to know we are here for you.”
With a global health crisis in full swing and community members forced into isolation, Stonington Non-Profits is uniting its pool of community resources in an effort to continue to serve those most vulnerable and anyone who is in need of help during the crisis.
The collaborative includes more than 40 non-profit entities. During a recent conference call, the organizations collectively discussed the sudden and urgent need for food donations and the possibility of grant funding to be used to help keep food in stock.
In addition, local libraries, museums and cultural centers switched gears quickly and brainstormed ways they could continue to offer their services to the public, while being physically on lockdown. Other non-profits encouraged one another to boost social media posts to ensure that connecting those who need services with the proper organization is an attainable task.
“It’s important to all of us that our quarantined adults and children have food, stay engaged and stay safe,” said Milde, who explained that the non-profits are staying in constant contact with one another through shared Google docs and Zoom conferencing.
At Stonington High School, free breakfast and lunch, for children age 18 and younger, is being provided Monday through Friday, from 8 to 10 a.m. Those in need may schedule a meal to be delivered, or place an order for pick up, by calling 860-572-0506 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
"Through these virtual connections, 80 members rallied together to make sure that the school had what they needed to distribute food," said Milde. "Stonington Human services put out an ask for tables and tents, and it was a one-stop-shopping kind of thing, where everyone knew about the ask immediately and they were able to respond quickly and get together what was needed."
Milde added, “This is just one example of how we are staying in contact and working together, to make sure our community is ok.”
In addition to being one-stop shopping for non-profits, the Stonington Non-Profit website connects people looking for resources of every kind. The site contains a comprehensive list of organizations, resources and programs, including:
- Stonington Human Services, whose team continues to be available during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (860) 535-5015.
- The Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, whose building is closed, but the center is open. Food (and pet food from Stand Up for Animals) is being distributed through the food pantry on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Weekender Backpack program is open, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, and the senior transportation van is picking up one rider at a time, for medical appointments and shopping. For more information call, (860) 599–3285.
Other resources included on the site include:
- Always Home, an organization dedicated to preventing family homelessness. They are working remotely to help the region's homeless, imminently homeless and at-risk families. Families who are experiencing a housing crisis are encouraged to call the 2-1-1 hotline, which continues to be manned 24/7.
- Safe Futures' 24/7 crisis hotlines are remaining fully operational and staffed, at 860-701-6001 and 860-701-6000. The emergency shelter, Genesis House, is open and staffed, to protect clients who have left abusive relationships. The headquarters, at 16 Jay Street, in New London, will remain open, but walk-in clients will be restricted to immediate crisis situations only.
- HOPE for the Warriors virtual services are still open and their remote team is happy to help with Zoom links and questions. In addition, their social workers have great free resources for family resiliency.
- With families in mind, the Stonington Free Library will be uploading staff reading books to its YouTube channel and social media. Mrs. Frey will be reading chapters of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone every night at 7 p.m. and access to online will be available 24/7. They are also working on the possibility of hosting book groups and storytimes through Zoom. The book drop is closed and the library advises that everyone keep all items currently checked out, until the library reopens.
- The Mystic & Noank Library is also closed. They have set up a revolving bookcase at the library's entrance, stocked with books, audiobooks, DVDs, puzzles, magazines, and coloring books, and copies of the NYT crossword puzzle. They are welcoming people to take what they like and not return it, or add to donations. They will continue to stock the Little Free Library at the YMCA, and on their YouTube channel, they will host storytimes. They will also air "Upcycling," with Hazel videos and “TechTime,” with Erik.
- The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center is going live on weekdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook (@yellowfarmct) with cooking activities and crafts and the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center has assembled "Tips for Staying Nature Centered at Home," with a tool to keep kids actively engaged and nature centered. The DPNS is keeping the 10-plus miles of trails that connect the center and Coogan Farm open and it will be hosting Facebook live events Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
- The Stonington Historical Society has added new videos to their website and the grounds of the Nathaniel Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum are open for leisurely walks.
- The Stanton-Davis Homestead Museum is taking a different approach to the pandemic and has tasked community members with recording and taking notes on the current goings-on, for history's sake. They are encouraging people to "be creative" and include newspaper clippings, photos and anything else they think is important to document this moment in time.
- The Ocean Community YMCA, the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and the Stonington Community Center are also providing programs and offering services. For a complete list, go to www.stoningtonnonprofits.org.
“We are all doing what we can to help people during this time,” said Milde, who encouraged those who are looking to help in any way to go to the non-profit’s website and fill out the volunteer forms. In addition, she suggested that those looking to make monetary donations get in touch directly with the non-profits of their choice.
"We want to say thank you to everyone who has shown such an outpouring of support for others in this time of need," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.