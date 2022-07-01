STONINGTON —Cultural Coalition partnered with the Town of Stonington, City of New London, and City of Norwich to manage and administer municipal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for arts and culture through grant programs and special projects. A total of 38 grants in Stonington, New London and Norwich were awarded totaling $258,163.
Local grant recipients were: Scala Studios, $6,795 ; Jessica Cerullo, $6,800; D Derek, $6,600; Dess Lea LLC/Dessa Lea Productions, $8,700; Bill Pere, $3,200; Green Planet Films, Inc., $3,500; Michele Cahill, $1,750; Studio M, LLC, $5,500; and Yellow Farmhouse, Education Center, $3,435.
For more information and a list of all grant recipients, visit culturesect.org/arpa-grants-for-arts-culture-announced.
