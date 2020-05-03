STONINGTON — For many seniors and others with pre-existing medical conditions, getting supplies during the COVID-19 crisis hasn't been as simple as going to the store. Every trip can be a stressful, dangerous one — if the individual isn't completely homebound.
A new initiative, known as Stonington Helps or S.H.A.R.E., seeks to ease those fears and help seniors and homebound residents get what they need through the aid of delivery volunteers, all while being able to stay safely at home. Local resident Peter Perenyi, who helped organize the group, said the concept is designed to both support those in need while taking steps to reduce potential exposure to those most vulnerable to coronavirus.
"The way we see it, this is more common sense than anything," Perenyi said Wednesday. "The program is a food distribution one based on a model in Oakland that has been particularly successful. We figure anything we can do to help keep people healthy and to keep people out of the hospital is a worthwhile cause."
The nonprofit group, which is formally known as Stonington Helps Area Residents in Emergency or S.H.A.R.E., was founded on April 17 but has stayed "low-key" until this week in order to allow organizers to build a database of volunteers.
The program works through sign-ups, and the process is strict in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Perenyi said that by staying home, those most at risk will actively help the community as well by reducing crowding in public places, as well as lowering the risk of stressing limited hospital and other medical facilities that high risk individuals are more likely to need.
The program services communities in Stonington, Mystic, North Stonington and Groton.
Before signing up, both volunteers and program recipients must agree to observe strict health precautions, wearing masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing practices. The shopping and delivery service are each free, but recipients must pay for the cost of the purchases made on their behalf.
The effort has been praised by town officials including Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and state Rep. Kate Rotella, D-Stonington, North Stonington, who each said anything we can do to come together and support one another during the crisis is worth exploring.
“It’s great to have a group of residents supporting their neighbors in need during this time,” Rotella said.
Since announcing the project, Perenyi said the effort has compiled a total of 54 volunteers who have expressed a willingness to shop on behalf of clients. He said each is ready to help, and has been encouraged to share details of the program. He said the program is fully operational already and can take on new clients to help those in need as well.
Interested volunteers and those needing assistance may learn more or sign up through the organization's website, www.stoningtonhelps.org; by emailing stoningtonhelps.org; or by calling 800-827-4158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.