STONINGTON — Students at both Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School will move to full distance learning effective immediately and will not return to school until the first full week of December due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, the district announced Wednesday.
“Due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive results and quarantine requirements for students and staff members, we will move to full distance learning for all students at Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School effective Nov. 19 through Dec. 4,” Superintendent of Schools Van Riley wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday.
“Our plan is to begin the hybrid model at all schools beginning Monday, Dec. 7,” he wrote. “You will be notified if there are any changes to this plan.”
While elementary schools will continue in-person classes in accordance with the hybrid plan until next Wednesday, those students will also move to full distance learning following Thanksgiving break from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Riley said in a previous correspondence with parents that the goal of having all students distance learning that week is to prevent spread of COVID-19 as a result of families celebrating Thanksgiving with their extended families.
As of Nov. 13, Stonington has had 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from Ledge Light Health District. From Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, the town had 29 new cases.
Data from the health district is updated every Friday.
The decision to move to distance learning for students at both the middle and high school levels comes two days after the district announced that a member of the high school community had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual, who was not identified, attended school on Monday and was in the building for a limited time before learning about the positive test. The infected individual had accessed two main locations within the building, Riley said.
The individual was instructed to remain at home and follow certain protocols before returning to school.
“Through our communications with staff that were present in those two locations, we are confident that safety protocols were followed,” he said, noting that no close contact was identified. “As an additional precaution, these areas of the school received an immediate enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.”
The district has also had several other cases recently. On Nov. 13, Stonington Public Schools were notified that members of the boys varsity and junior varsity soccer teams had come into contact with an infected person. As a result, those impacted were told to quarantine and games were canceled.
The district had also notified families on Oct. 28 that a member of the middle school community had tested positive, having last been in school a day earlier. The person quarantined, officials said, and potential close contacts were notified. The district said that case was not related to previous positive tests reported among the middle school community.
“If you have questions about your child’s health condition, as always, please contact your physician and keep your school nurse apprised of symptoms,” Riley said.
For additional information on COVID-19 symptoms, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
